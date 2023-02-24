Remembering George Harrison: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of the 'Quiet Beatle'

The Beatles' George Harrison Photo by Say Media

George Harrison would've turned 80 on the 25th. With that in mind, I thought it might be fun to take a quick look at the life of the one known as the "Quiet Beatle."

One of the families in my neighborhood are huge Beatles fans.

Every year, they host a party Fab Four-themed party. People bring dishes based on song titles (which are then judged on taste and creativity), tons of music is played, and a good time is had all around. As you walk in the door, there are little stickers with silhouettes of each Beatle. You take one of your favorite Beatle and wear it like a name tag.

I always pick George Harrison.

There’s just something about the man known as the Quiet One that makes me happy.

Maybe it was having “Here Comes The Sun” being sung to me as a lullaby. Maybe it’s the pure pop appeal of “What Is Life?” Heck, it could even be the humanitarian work he did.

From the Concert for Bangladesh to smaller, quieter projects, it’s hard to see a life devoted to service and not become a fan.

It’s also hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years since Harrison’s passing.

Lennon is frozen in time, and with his untimely death came infamy. Nobody seems to have told McCartney that he’s closing in on 80. Ringo is just off doing Ringo things.

George seems to occupy a different space in pop culture.

I sometimes wonder why he wasn’t more popular.

We usually arrive at this party later than everyone else. There are always plenty of stickers left of Harrison for me to grab. It always seems odd.

Maybe that’s how he would’ve liked it.

🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸

Have a favorite George Harrison song or memory? Share it below in the comments!