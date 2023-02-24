Remembering George Harrison: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of the 'Quiet Beatle'

Kevin Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Xquo_0kyYgboY00
The Beatles' George HarrisonPhoto bySay Media

George Harrison would've turned 80 on the 25th. With that in mind, I thought it might be fun to take a quick look at the life of the one known as the "Quiet Beatle."

One of the families in my neighborhood are huge Beatles fans.

Every year, they host a party Fab Four-themed party. People bring dishes based on song titles (which are then judged on taste and creativity), tons of music is played, and a good time is had all around. As you walk in the door, there are little stickers with silhouettes of each Beatle. You take one of your favorite Beatle and wear it like a name tag.

I always pick George Harrison.

There’s just something about the man known as the Quiet One that makes me happy.

Maybe it was having “Here Comes The Sun” being sung to me as a lullaby. Maybe it’s the pure pop appeal of “What Is Life?” Heck, it could even be the humanitarian work he did.

From the Concert for Bangladesh to smaller, quieter projects, it’s hard to see a life devoted to service and not become a fan.

It’s also hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years since Harrison’s passing.

Lennon is frozen in time, and with his untimely death came infamy. Nobody seems to have told McCartney that he’s closing in on 80. Ringo is just off doing Ringo things.

George seems to occupy a different space in pop culture.

I sometimes wonder why he wasn’t more popular.

We usually arrive at this party later than everyone else. There are always plenty of stickers left of Harrison for me to grab. It always seems odd.

Maybe that’s how he would’ve liked it.

🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸

Have a favorite George Harrison song or memory? Share it below in the comments!

A version of this story previously appeared here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Music# History# Rock# Life# Entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

On a mission to liven up your playlists.

Madison, WI
851 followers

More from Kevin Alexander

Clear Lake, IA

Remembering Rock and roll Pioneer Buddy Holly

Today is often referred to as "the day the music died." On February 3rd, 1959, the rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, along with Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas, in 1936. He began his musical career playing the guitar and singing country music but soon transitioned to rock and roll, becoming one of the pioneers of the "rock and roll" sound.

Read full story
3 comments

Remembering Billy Joel's Classic "The Nylon Curtain"

When I was a teenager, my friends and I would congregate on our front porch until all hours of the night. My stepdad-a journeyman carpenter- would try and break those sessions up by announcing that “this is a blue-collar neighborhood,” which I suppose he thought might land better than “I have to get up early, so shut the F up.”

Read full story

Remembering INXS’ Michael Hutchence

A look back at the frontman, on what would've been his 63rd birthday. I know who I am and what I do. In the late ’80s, America was captivated by all things OZ. From movies (Crocodile Dundee) to caricatures (Yahoo Serious, Jacko Jackson selling Energizers) to music.

Read full story
74 comments

Album of the Day: Def Leppard’s “Pyromania”

In the early days of MTV, Def Leppard was inescapable. Their videos for “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages” both spent quite a long time in heavy rotation. For many people my age, this was our onramp to the band (and, in my case, harder rock).

Read full story

Remembering The Eagles’ Glenn Frey

Don’t let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy. Glenn Frey is known best for his time as the lead singer and frontman for The Eagles. It’s his voice you hear in your head as you sing along to “Take It Easy,” “Already Gone,” or “Heartache Tonight.”

Read full story
97 comments

Thinking Of Starting A Newsletter? Don't Make The Same Mistakes I Did

I’ve written a newsletter in various forms for almost three years. And while I don’t claim to be any kind of expert (sorry, there will not be a “masterclass”), I’ve learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t.

Read full story

Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Has Been Restored

Elon Musk has reinstated former president Donald Trump's Twitter account.Photo byCNN. Elon Musk restores former president's account after posting Twitter poll. The roller coaster at Twitter continued this past weekend when Elon Musk resorted Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The former president had been suspended from the platform in the wake of the January 6th insurrection.

Read full story
2 comments

Discount Airline Frontier Looks to Offer International Flights

New cities could see Frontier airline's infamous tails as it considers international expansion.Skytrax. Denver-based Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) Frontier airlines has international expansion on its radar.

Read full story

Starting an HSA Can Bring You Peace of Mind- Here’s How

Having an HSA can mean peace of mind at the doctor's office and at tax time.Andrii-Yalanskyi. This is an article about benefits. Or, more importantly, one medical benefit you may not be aware of and how it can help you.

Read full story

A Quick Look at Nine Inch Nails' "Pretty Hate Machine" At 34

Revisiting the groundbreaking industrial band’s debut record on the 33rd anniversary of it's release. Cover art for Nine Inch Nail's 1989 Pretty Hate Machine record.Gary Talpas.

Read full story

Pearl Jam’s “Vs.” at 29: A Quick Look Back

Happy 29th birthday to Pearl Jam’s second studio albumVs., originally released October 19, 1993. “They were writing all these articles … Our band against somebody else’s band. What the hell are they talking about? You know, don’t try to separate the powers that be. We’re all in this together.”

Read full story

Record Review: R.E.M.'s "Eponymous"

The cover of R.E.M.'s "Eponymous" Album. The band asked retailers to "file this under grain."R.E.M. On this day in 1988, R.E.M. released Eponymous, a greatest hits collection. on the 34th anniversary date of it's release, I take a quick look back at the record and what it represents in the band's career.

Read full story

Album Review: Dire Straits "Making Movies"

The cover of Dire Straits' "Making Movies" album. released on October 17th, 1980.John Illsley. Discovering a band and working through their discography rarely follows a linear timeline. For every hipster sneering that they “only like the band’s early stuff,” there are 100’s of other people that come to any given group at the midpoint (or later) in their career.

Read full story
1 comments

Grocery Store Giants Kroger and Albertsons to Combine

Kroger and Albertsons storefronts. On Friday the two chains agreed to a merger.Kroger/Albertsons. On Friday, Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons announced merger plans, with Kroger buying its rival for $24.6 billion. Kroger is the 2nd largest grocery store in the country and operates several regional chains, such as Ralph's, King Soopers, and Pick N' Save.

Read full story
1 comments

Three Newsletters For Learning About Quality Music Writing

Legendary music critic Lester Bangs getting ready to get to work.Skirmishblog.net. I love reading newsletters. But only the right newsletters. (A lot are a waste of time, unfortunately.)

Read full story

President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Marijuana Possession Under Federal Law

On Thursday, President Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possessionWhite House/ Adobe Stock Images. On Thursday, President Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. The White House also said it will review whether or not marijuana should remain a Schedule 1 narcotic--the same classification as drugs like heroin and LSD.

Read full story

The Airbus A380 was supposed to revolutionize the global travel market. Instead it never really took off. What happened?

An Airbus A380 inflight. The assembly line for the giant aircraft closed in 2021.Airbus/CNN. Airbus delivered it’s last A380 “Superjumbo” aircraft in November of 2021. In an industry where production runs often span decades, this line closed after just 16 years.

Read full story

Classic Rewind: Steely Dan’s Aja

Steely Dan's Aja record. The classic album recently turned 45.Hideki Fujii. 1989: A kid picks up a copy of De La Soul’s “3 Feet High And Rising.” He comes for “Me Myself and I” but stays for “Eye Know,” in love with the samples used. The kid rarely gets past this track after that. It’s the first of countless play/rewind/play cycles until the tape wears out.

Read full story
1 comments

Mesa Airlines Comes up With Creative Solution to Solve Pilot Shortage

A Mesa Airlines Jet under in American Airlines colors. The carrier supplies regional capacity for multiple airlines.Mesa Airlines. If you've flown recently, you're likely aware of how the pilot shortage in the US currently is. You may have even had a trip impacted as carriers scramble to piece together schedules while desperately short of adequate staffing. Service interruptions and changes to flight times have increasingly become the norm.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy