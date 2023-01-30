Remembering Billy Joel's Classic "The Nylon Curtain"

The cover for billy Joel's "The Nylon Curtain" record. Photo by Paula Scher

When I was a teenager, my friends and I would congregate on our front porch until all hours of the night. My stepdad-a journeyman carpenter- would try and break those sessions up by announcing that “this is a blue-collar neighborhood,” which I suppose he thought might land better than “I have to get up early, so shut the F up.”

It usually worked. My stepdad was a man with whom one did not mess- but we always bristled a little at the phrasing. We’d all try and convince ourselves that he was out of his mind.

But he wasn’t- we just wished he was.

The truth is while the iron curtain was falling across Europe, walls of classism were shooting up in my town. It was hard to see classmates with 500k homes (in the early 90s) and only to come home and see your stepdad unloading his truck after a day on the job site. Instead of tracks, there was a hill, and we lived on the wrong side of it.

Those chips on one’s shoulder get increasingly hard to carry. I felt shared frustration(s) as the good men of Allentown, PA. At the same time, on some level, I embraced it. I liked that he built things with his hands. There was-is- something honorable about showing up every day and creating something tangible, even if not glorious. And in many ways, it’s influenced my career path.

That's a really long way to say that “Allentown” is my favorite song by Billy Joel. Yes, it talks about the American dream not quite working out for steelworkers (a sort of companion piece to Springsteen’s “Born In The USA”), but it somehow leaves one with hope. That the same grit and determination that carried them through endless shifts at the forge will see them through; there’s something quintessentially American about it all.

Similarly, Joel’s entire Nylon Curtain album is blue-collar. There are synthesizers, but the songs still work when played live. Most are no-nonsense tunes. They clock in, put in the work, and get the job done.

Joel usually has two speeds: rock and torch song. I almost always prefer the former. But here, tracks like Lara sound like something that would’ve been at home on a Beatles record (and did I hear an F-bomb?).

A Room of Our Own is a bit of kicks rock that would be at home at just about any bar jukebox. I’m honestly surprised it never charted.

The backside of Side B skews further toward the electronic but never strays too far from the blueprint. You never forget you’re listening to a Billy Joel record- and should that happen, tracks like Surprises bring you right back with its standard-issue chord progressions and melodies.

Joel once called The Nylon Curtain his favorite record. In many ways, it’s easy to see why. It’s a bit like my stepdad helping build the light rail system all those years ago; it might not be glamorous, but the value lasts long after much flashier things have come and gone.

Have a memory or favorite track from this record? Share it in the comments!