Remembering The Eagles’ Glenn Frey

Kevin Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLKL1_0kI2ksAc00
Glenn Frey of the Eagles.Photo byLester Cohen/Getty Images

Take it easy, take it easy

Don’t let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy

Lighten up while you still can

Don’t even try to understand

Just find a place to make your stand

And take it easy

Glenn Frey is known best for his time as the lead singer and frontman for The Eagles. It’s his voice you hear in your head as you sing along to “Take It Easy,” “Already Gone,” or “Heartache Tonight.”

The Eagles-and Frey- certainly changed the course of rock history. And it wouldn’t have happened if not for a string of chance encounters and… Linda Ronstadt?

Born and raised in Detroit, Frey played in a few bands. He even sang backup on Bob Seger’s “Ramblin, Gamblin’ Man.”

At the same time, he met and dated a girl, who then moved to LA. Frey went west, hoping to reconnect. That didn’t pan out, but the girlfriend’s sister introduced him to JD Souther. Frey and Souther would form a short-lived duo called Longbranch Pennywhistle.

Meanwhile, Souther started seeing Ronstadt after bumping into her randomly on the street. The two spent a lot of time at The Troubador, both playing and checking out other bands, including one featuring a drummer named Don Henley. When it came time for Ronstadt to form a backing band, she first recruited Frey, who asked Henley to join them. While on tour, the two decided to start a new band, calling themselves…The Eagles.

Over the next ten years, Frey and The Eagles would dominate the charts and sell millions of records. You don’t have to wait long to hear them on the radio, even today. The band split in 1980 but reformed in 1994, and recorded Hell Freezes Over, reportedly as a nod to Henley’s stock answer when asked when the Eagles would get back together.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Solo work

With the band on hiatus, Frey went solo and was quite successful. Recording five records, he hit the charts with tracks like “Smuggler’s Blues” and “The Heat Is On.”

Between his solo work and The Eagles, Frey was on the Billboard Top 40 24 times. His last album, After Hours, was released in 2012.

He last appeared with the band in 2015 at the end of their “History of The Eagles” tour.

Frey passed away on January 18, 2016, of complications from arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia.

At the Grammy Awards show following his death, Jackson Browne joined the remainder of The Eagles to play “Take It Easy” in his honor.

His son Deacon Frey has toured with the surviving members of the band.

Have a favorite memory of Frey of The Eagles? Let me know in the comments!

# Music# History# Rock# Life# Entertainment

Comments / 96

