Common Mistakes to Avoid When Starting A Newsletter

Kevin Alexander

More people than ever are choosing to get their news & entertainment via newsletter.

I’ve written a newsletter in various forms for almost three years. And while I don’t claim to be any kind of expert (sorry, there will not be a “masterclass”), I’ve learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t.

I’m writing this to help you avoid some of the traps I fell into along the way. This is the article I wished I’d seen when I was first starting out.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

"The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated"

~Newsletters, probably

📰📰📰📰

Someone calls time on newsletters every year, and the data proves them wrong yearly. The truth is the medium is stronger than ever. More and more people are writing them (your grandmother has one, and you should definitely subscribe), and companies are still looking to sponsor them.

I prefer to use Substack, while others prefer Ghost. Some swear by upstarts like Behiiv. A greater variety of platforms today means there’s an option for you no matter where you are on your writing path and what you’ll require.

The key here is to not overthink it; just get started.

Do you need a niche?

Maybe. Maybe not. What you do need is something you can write about consistently for the near-to-medium term.

What do you love? What do you know a lot about? Make a Venn diagram with each of those. The overlap? That’s your niche.

Think of the people you want to help, and write with them in mind. Think of the person you were two years ago and a problem or pain point you were looking to solve.

In my case, I missed the days of sharing music & making mixtapes. I couldn't find anywhere to do that online, so I built it.

What if my niche is too narrow?

It won't be. In fact, if you think it’s too narrow, it’s probably not narrow enough. And it’s the internet — anything you can possibly imagine has an audience looking for it.

To wit: One of my favorite newsletters covers continuous improvement in construction methods. Another writes about life in small town Iowa. Yes, really.

P.S. I do not work in construction, and I do not live in Iowa.

What if it’s been done already?

It probably has. So be it. Has it been done in your voice? Nope. I write record reviews. So do a bazillion other people. No one writes ’em like I do, though.

And no one will write your newsletters the way you will.

“Text on the internet is arguably the most competitive medium in all of human history,” said Ben Thompson, who writes Stratechery, an influential media and tech publication. “If you’re going to ask people to pay for a newsletter, it has to be something they’re not getting anywhere else.”

Write in your own style, and people will flock to it.

What not to do: The world does NOT need another generic “5 things I found interesting this week” listicle posing as a newsletter. Trust me on this one.

Consistency/Cadence

Over the past 18–24 months, I’ve met a ton of writers that come out of the gate strong. They have a bunch of ideas they need to get out of their head and write at a blistering pace...Then the well runs dry, they burn out, and you never hear from them again.

I’ve also met people who write sporadically and only “whenever they have something to say.” That might mean two letters in a week, nothing for 20 days, four days after that, etc.

Do this instead: Make sure you’re shipping consistently. Consistency builds trust, and readers will learn to expect to hear from you at a certain time or on certain days. The upshot: It’s a good forcing function for you as a writer. Keeping the streak going is a powerful motivation.

Don’t dither with trying to suss out the best time to send an email. Some people read them right away, and some read on their lunch break or on their commute. Others save them for the weekend.

In my case, I ship 4x weekly. My readers know they can expect to hear from me on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

Come up with a cadence you KNOW you can handle…and then do half of that to start.

  • Once a week, twice weekly.
  • One hundred words, 500, 1000.
  • Whatever works for you works best, but at a minimum, plan to publish at least once every two weeks. You can always ramp up.
  • Monthly is too infrequent. It’s hard to build momentum that way, and the subscribers you do manage to land will quickly forget you’re there.

Make your “about” page, welcome email, and exit emails unique

Your About Page is, well, about you. This is your intro to the world. Make it shine! There are literally thousands of newsletters out there, and your “ask” is for a sliver of the reader’s time.

You are writing for them, right?

If not, you’re writing a diary. Save the bandwidth, get a notebook from Target, and have at it.

What's in it for them?

Why should they give you their attention and/or space in their inbox?

How often will they hear from you?

While you need compelling language, this isn’t a time to be clever or cute. Using clear language, describe your newsletter, who it's for, and the outcome subscribing will get them.

Imagine your newsletter bridging readers from a problem to their desired outcome.

Platforms like Substack have generic welcome & exit emails built in. That's a huge plus for writers who want to focus on writing and not stress about any backend stuff (I am 100% in this camp).

The problem is that they’re templates. So every one of them is the same. Don't believe me? Subscribe to 5–7 Substacks, and read the responses that arrive in your inbox.

First impressions matter.

Want to stand out? Make sure to personalize yours as part of your initial setup. If you're already writing, block an hour to update yours today. This is also a great spot to add a giveaway.

It’s nice to offer something up to tide new readers over before their first issue lands in their inbox, and let’s be honest; people love free stuff.

When you sign up for my newsletter, you get Thelonious Monk’s 25 Tips For Musicians. When you upgrade to a paid subscription, you get other extras.

Exit emails: In an ideal world, no one would ever unsubscribe, and therefore no one would ever see an exit email from you. But churn is a very real part of life as a newsletter writer.

Remember, your letter isn't for everyone. If you're writing for everyone, you're writing for no one. Cliché, but true.

Your exit email is your last shot at getting any feedback. Make sure to include a Call To Action (CTA), such as asking why they are leaving. You likely won't get a lot of responses, but the ones you receive could prove invaluable.

If nothing else, thank them for their time in your community, and let them know they’re always welcome to return!

That said…

Unsubscribe emails sting. They sting even when you know it's a normal part of life. When you know that someone cutting ties with you is 100x better than having them stick around, but as a cold subscriber.

It’s not like someone unfollowing you on Twitter or unfriending you on Facebook. It feels more personal. The physics are different.

Do this instead: If possible, turn off these emails. You get enough gut punches as it is. You will still be able to monitor your numbers on your stats page.

Have Fun.

If a newsletter is a burden, why do it? As I told my readers on the post marking my one-year anniversary, I hope they’re having as much fun on their side of the screen as I am on mine.

Is delivering value hard work? Yes. Can it bring you tremendous joy? Also yes.

Just start

If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone mention that they were thinking about starting a project, we could all retire today. Same with taking a course or finding a mentor. Ultimately, those stall tactics do nothing but make you feel better about not getting rolling.

Eliminate the phrases: “I’m thinking about,” “I’m looking into,” and “I'm planning on.”

Want to take a class? Cool. I did too. But don't confuse that with shipping your work or preventing you from taking those first steps. Start today. Your writing might suck, but you’ll be miles ahead of everyone else still staring at their shoes on the starting line.

Are you getting ready to start a newsletter? I’d love to hear about it! If you’re already writing one, what’d I miss here? Comment below!

