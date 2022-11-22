Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Has Been Restored

Elon Musk has reinstated former president Donald Trump's Twitter account. Photo by CNN

Elon Musk restores former president's account after posting Twitter poll

The roller coaster at Twitter continued this past weekend when Elon Musk resorted Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The former president had been suspended from the platform in the wake of the January 6th insurrection.

The account was restored after Elon Musk posted a poll on the social media website asking users if they felt Trump’s account should be restored.

Over 15 million people voted, with the 51.8% voting in favor .

Musk has long advocated for the platform to be an unrestricted haven for free expression, and spoken out against permanent bans.

Several groups expressed alarm at the move. In a statement, the NAACP said in part:

“In Elon Musk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform,” it said in a statement. “If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all.”

For his part, Trump seemed nonplussed by it all, noting:

“I don’t see any reason for it…Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people, and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.”

His statement omits the fact that he has a binding agreement to make any posts exclusively available on Truth Social for at least eight hours before posting them anywhere else.

What do you think? Should Trump be allowed back on Twitter? Why or why not?