Three Newsletters For Learning About Quality Music Writing

Legendary music critic Lester Bangs getting ready to get to work. Skirmishblog.net

I love reading newsletters. But only the right newsletters.

(A lot are a waste of time, unfortunately.)

Each of these offers a bit of what I would like my own writing to be. If you are at all interested in learning about music journalism, here are the three most worth your time:

1. Listening Sessions

Published roughly three times a month, each issue takes a deep dive into either a record or an artist, primarily from the 1950s-1970s. Author Robert Gilbert excels in weaving personal experiences with objective writing.

Some newsletters are meant to be read on the train or in line at the store. Listening Sessions is one you save for when you have time to sit down and savor it.

2. Exile On Newbury Street

EONS is three longtime friends writing together. Each week, one nominates an album for their hall of fame and makes the case for why it belongs. The other two respond either affirmatively or not. To get in, voting must be unanimous. If you’ve ever debated a record with your friends, this newsletter will take you right back to that place. But the trio’s superpower is their skillful copy. When you’ve known each other for years, the banter comes easily; writing in a way that draws outsiders in is an art. These three put on a masterclass on what copy should look like.

3. Critical Conditions

A former music journalist with Creem magazine, Wayne Robins decided that “With space for smart pop culture dwindling in the media — mainstream, underground, outer space, inner worlds — I’ve decided to hire myself to write about everything that interests me.”

And he does. And does it well. Critical Conditions shows that it’s possible for old-school journalism/writing to exist in the digital age. Not everything has to be hashtagged or stuffed with keywords.

