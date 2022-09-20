KISS Frontman Partners With Wisconsin Distillery to Produce Vodka

Kiss Lead Singer Gene Simmons at the premiere of A & E network's biography of the band. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Rock band KISS had a hit with their song "Cold Gin," but lead singer Gene Simmons was in Wisconsin this week promoting his new vodka brand.

Simmons was at the Minhas Brewery and Distillery to mark the launch of his "MoneyBag Vodka."

“Whether it’s for family, friends or 20,000 fans at a concert, I’ve always wanted to create a versatile and approachable drink that encourages everyone to celebrate life and its good time,” Simmons said. “Thankfully, we found the perfect partner in Minhas Distillery, the country’s second-oldest brewery and distillery, with whom we spent months developing the MoneyBag recipe and designing a distinctive, eye-catching bottle.”

The liquor will come in a bottle shaped like a money bag, with Simmons having designed the bottle himself.

KISS has previously released for four products under it's "Drink It Up By KISS" alcohol brand, including- you guessed it-- a line of New York-Style gin earlier this year.

“We are so excited to be working with the legendary rock star and business tycoon to shar this super-premium vodka with Gene’s army of fans and other discerning consumers,” said Minhas Distillery founder Ravinder Minhas. The Monroe-based distillery first opened in 1845, and expanded once the Minhas brothers acquired it.

This is the latest in a long line of tie-ins between bands and alcohol. Metallica has their Blackened America Whiskey, and groups as varied as Rush and the Deftones have close ties with beer brewing companies.

The vodka will be made with 100% gltuen-free ingredients and be on th market in January. it will retail for $46.99 a bottle.