400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base

An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco. American Airlines

Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.

Currently, flights leaving San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are staffed with crews from the base. Going forward, those flights will need to be staffed by flight attendants from other bases around American's network.

The airline's Bay Area footprint has shrunk in recent years. San Jose was once a hub for the airline, with hundreds of lights daily throughout the US and a handful of international destinations. Today, most of those nonstops are gone, with only flights to the current hubs remaining.

The decrease in flight activity made the base increasingly inefficient, leading the company to reallocate its resources & personnel.

In a statement, the airline noted:

Over the past few years, American’s network and schedule have evolved based on a number of factors, including our size, shifting customer demand and changes to our fleet. As we look at the future of our network, we expect that San Francisco will maintain the same level of flying it does today, but there are no plans to grow San Francisco and no future flying prospects based on our current network strategy. Because of that, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our San Francisco flight attendant base. Importantly, any SFO-based flight attendant who wants one will have a spot at another base. This isn’t a decision we take lightly and we’re committed to working with the SFO team to ensure a smooth transition to another base if they choose to continue flying.”

The airline says the base will be fully wound down by January 2023.