Cancun Prepares For Record Breaking Number of Visitors This Fall

A beach near the Hotel Zone in Cancun, Mexico Medioimages / Photodisc / Getty Images

Cancun has long been a popular destination for Americans seeking warmer temperatures. Traffic to the popular vacation spot only increased during the pandemic and has shown no signs of slowing down. The city recently topped the list of US Traveler's favorite destinations for fall.

To accommodate this wave of tourists, 9.2 million airline seats will be available between September 2022 and February 2023. That's a full 38% more than were available during the same period in 2019.

Authorities working to make travel easier

During the pandemic, Mexico offered more flexible entry/exit requirements, leading to a large influx of passengers. In January, all COVID-19-related measures were eliminated, with travelers no longer required to present proof of vaccination or negative tests on arrival. All that is needed is the standard entry form, and even those are being streamlined to expedite entry into the country.

Recently, the Mexican government confirmed that the maximum stay for residents of certain countries, including the US and Canada, is 180 days. Further, they announced that arriving passengers will no longer have to complete the traditional customs form (also known as the Forma Migratoria Multiple or "FMM") before arrival. That update is expected to slash average entry times for travelers from around an hour to just a few minutes-- good news for weary fliers ready to chase the sun.

Passenger jets at the gates at Cancun's international airport. Anna.Aero

Airlines gearing up to meet demand.

With many countries closed to international travel during the pandemic, carriers were able to quickly shift capacity to Cancun. Now with much of the world open again, matching capacity with demand is trickier. Still, carriers such as American, United, and Sun country have all announced new or additional services to nearby Cozumel.

Most major hubs for US airlines offer service to Cancun, and almost all Americans can get there by making only one connection.

The government has also been proactive in keeping visitors safe.

Over the summer, hundreds of soldiers were deployed to patrol area beaches and undercover police patrol hot spots frequented by foreigners. The plan is for that to continue to ensure travelrs have a safe, relaxing experience while in the country.