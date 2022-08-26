Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in Phoenix

An Airbus A321 operated by Frontier Airlines Frontier Airlines/Stock image

It might seem like winter is a long way off, but freezing temperatures, snow, and ice will be here before you know it.

If you're already plotting an escape, you're in luck! Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) might have just what you need. The low-cost carrier announced ten new routes out of Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport yesterday. The service expansion includes new nonstop service from Phoenix to:

Philadelphia (PHL)

Baltimore-Washington (BWI)

Orange County, California (SNA)

Seattle-Tacoma (SEA)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)

Portland, Oregon (PDX)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL)

Nashville (BNA)

Indianapolis (IND)

Kansas City (MCI)

Service will start in November for some cities and January 2023 for others. These new additions will bring the carrier up to 22 destinations served from Phoenix. To support the expansion, the airline will also establish a crew base in the city, employing up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants.

"This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier's place as one of Phoenix's largest airlines," said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines. "We're thrilled to offer these new routes serving some of the most popular destinations in America. Our commitment to future growth at PHX is strong as we prepare to open our new crew base in November and introduce this expanded array of convenient, affordable flight options for Phoenix-area consumers."

To celebrate, the carrier is offering discounted fares across its entire network, with selected fares starting at as little as $19, depending on the route.

With cheap fares, you almost have to chase the sun this winter!