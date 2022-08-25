President Biden Announces $10,000 In Student Loan Relief

Kevin Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZjcO_0hV0NKwt00
President Biden stands with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona while announcing his plan for student loan forgiveness.Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled his plan to eliminate up to $10k in student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year. The President's plan also calls for forgiving up to $20k in loans for recipients of Pell Grants. Eligibility will be based on reported income from 2020 & 2021 and comes after months of deliberation and debate, with some fearing it could increase inflation. Democrats in some circles also worry that the move may impact the upcoming midterm elections.

Republicans were also quick to capitalize on the plan. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse released a statement saying in part,

“The President can spin it however he wants with Pell window dressing, but at the end of the day his debt forgiveness scheme forces blue-collar workers to subsidize white-collar graduate students,” Sasse says. “Instead of demanding accountability from an underperforming higher education sector that pushes so many young Americans into massive debt, the Administration’s unilateral plan baptizes a broken system. This deeply regressive action, which fails even to acknowledge that most debt is held by folks with graduate degrees, will do nothing to jumpstart the reform higher education desperately needs.”

Sasse previously served as a college president at Midland University and has long been an advocate for education reform.

Over 45 million people across America have student loans totaling roughly $1.6 trillion dollars. That's second only to mortgages in consumer debt, even topping auto loans and credit card debt.

According to initial estimates, roughly 27 million borrowers will qualify for a higher level of forgiveness. 60% of student loan recipients also received Pell Grants, with many coming from families earning less than $30k annually.

The total cost to taxpayers will depend on the number of applicants but will likely be between $300-$980 billion dollars over the next ten years.

The current moratorium on student loan payments will also end this year. The program started in March 2020 in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Education plans to open up the application process for loan forgiveness by the end of the year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Student Loans# Politics# Government# Education# Elections

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing life in Flyover Country a few hundred words at a time.

Madison, WI
323 followers

More from Kevin Alexander

Cancun Prepares For Record Breaking Number of Visitors This Fall

A beach near the Hotel Zone in Cancun, MexicoMedioimages / Photodisc / Getty Images. Cancun has long been a popular destination for Americans seeking warmer temperatures. Traffic to the popular vacation spot only increased during the pandemic and has shown no signs of slowing down. The city recently topped the list of US Traveler's favorite destinations for fall.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in Phoenix

An Airbus A321 operated by Frontier AirlinesFrontier Airlines/Stock image. It might seem like winter is a long way off, but freezing temperatures, snow, and ice will be here before you know it.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads Guilty

Katherine Schwab Jenna Ryan and Jason Hyland on their way to Washington D.C. ahead of the January 6th riotsDepartment of Justice file photo. A woman who accepted a Facebook friend's invitation to take a private jet to Washington DC ahead of the January 6th riot has pled guilty to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab flew to Washington from her home in Texas along with realtor Jenna Ryan and Jason Hyland.

Read full story
21 comments

Nation's Largest Retailer Presents Bearish Outlook For 2022, Cites Inflation

A Kohls Storefront earlier this year. On Thursday, the retailer said it expects lower sales & profits for 2022.Shutterstock. On Thursday, retailer Kohls presented a downbeat forecast for 2022, saying that it expects sales to be down 5-6% year over year. The company cited inflation and specifically noted it was preventing its middle-class customers from spending at its stores.

Read full story
4 comments
Middleton, WI

Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech Rights

A photo of Helbachs café in Middleton, WisconsinDaily Coffee News. A federal appeals court has ruled that Dane County (Wisconsin) health officials did not violate free speech protections when citing an area café for advertising itself as a "mask-free zone" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Oconomowoc, WI

Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin GOP Leader Closes Probe Into 2020 Election, Fires lead Investigator.

Michael Gableman appears at a rally for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels earlier this month.CNN. Wisconsin's GOP leader ended a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator.

Read full story

CDC Loosens COVID Guidelines; Eliminates Quarantine, Pivots Away From Contact Tracing

As millions of children get ready to return to school and offices continue to reopen nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) have loosened COVID-19 guidance.

Read full story
4 comments

What We Know About The FBI Raid At Mar-A-LAgo

President Trump appearing at a rally earlier this year.Evan El-AMin/Shutterstock. Federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate this past Tuesday. Trump, who wasn't present when the warrant was served, released a statement describing the search as an "unannounced raid" and noting that agents "even broke into my safe!"

Read full story
175 comments
Wisconsin State

Race For Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District In National Spotlight As Voters Head to The Polls.

Voters cast ballots in a recent election.Kristopher Radder/via AP. As Wisconsin voters head to the polls today, one race, in particular, is drawing national attention. Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is seen by many as the number one House district likely to flip. Democratic Ron Kind has held the seat since 1997, but the incumbent announced his retirement in August last year.

Read full story

Republicans Block Price Cap On Insulin For Patients

GOP leadership speaks at a press conference.AP/Andrew Harnik. On Sunday, GOP lawmakers stripped a $35 price cap on the cost of insulin out of the Inflation Reduction Act, the package Democrats are working to move through Congress this weekend.

Read full story
123 comments

Album Review: Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You”

Cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Letter To You "album.Danny Clinch. “I hope when I get old I don’t sit around thinking about it, but I probably will.”. When I first heard Bruce Springsteen in the mid-’80s, he was already signing about nostalgia. As a kid, the songs sounded nice, but I didn’t get it.

Read full story
3 comments

Republicans Stand United Against the Inflation Reduction Act.

Republican Leaders stand at a press conference last year.Erin Schaff/The New York Times. New bill would invest in climate change, levy minimum tax on corporations. On July 27th, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) introduced the Inflation Reduction Act bill. The bill calls for a $386 billion investment to fight climate change and new green energy development investments.

Read full story
100 comments

U.S. Job Growth For July Was Unexpectedly High

On Friday, the Labor Department reported that US employers added over 500,000 jobs in July, a surprisingly strong gain showing that higher interest rates and inflation have not yet impacted the overall labor market.

Read full story
2 comments

Alex Jones’ Legal Team Mistakenly Sent His Texts to Plaintiff’s Attorneys.

Alex Jones takes the stand in a court hearing earlier this week.SkyNews. Attorneys for InfoWars founder Alex Jones mistakenly sent a document containing two years worth of text messages to the legal team representing the families of Sandy Hook victims. This latest case will determine how much Jones has to pay after families won a default judgment against him earlier this year. The families are seeking damages of $150 million dollars.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Trump-Backed Wisconsin Candidate Now Says He’d Return the Favor, Less Than a Day After Refusing to Do So.

Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels with former President Donald TrumpTim Michels for Governor website. The Trump-backed candidate for governor in Wisconsin has said he would support a trump presidential run in 2024, Less than 24 hours after saying he wouldn't commit to doing so.

Read full story
15 comments

Make Facebook Boring Again (Opinion)

How going offline for 24 hrs. can be more beneficial than a 30 day digital detox. A group of people staring down at their phones.Camilo Jimenez/Unsplash. Yesterday, I read a blog post about taking a 24-hour break from being online. It’s a good plan with realistic carveouts. for example, the author’s phone and text functions will still be on, but the phone itself will be in another room. If the he needs directions, he’ll turn his phone on just long enough to get them, etc.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Trump-Backed Candidate for Wisconsin Governor Won’t Commit to Backing Him

Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor face off at a debate last month.AP/Morry Gash. The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit Monday to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.

After voting to pass same bill in June, 25 Republican Senators abruptly changed their votes, blocking the legislation from passing. Comedian Jon Stewart speaks at a press conference on a bill providing health care to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.Jennifer Shutt/ States Newsroom)

Read full story
540 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy