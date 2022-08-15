Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic. CBS58.com

The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.

There's no grass, and there's no dirt.

The entire playing surface is artificial. Not just the "grass" but the infield and pitcher's mound as well (those are simply brown-colored turf). No dirt for an angry coach to kick onto home plate. No dirt to get on your spikes. Telling a hurt player to "throw a little dirt on it" will be met with a shrug.

The field belongs to the American Association's (AA) Lake Country DockHounds. The new 3600-seat stadium opened earlier this year and even has an entire section of seats shaped like pontoon boats. What they don't have are the same maintenance costs that other clubs have to deal with. There's no mowing. No watering during dry spells. No sopping up a waterlogged field after a storm. No group of interns raking the infield at every game.

Not only are those costs zeroed out, but the turf allows the space to be used for other vents such as concerts without fear of tearing up any grass.

For anyone planning to take in a game, the stadium is right off of I-94. Parking will run you $5.00, and most seats will set you back around $14.00.

In short, it's just like most other ballparks. Just don't expect to see the player's uniforms get dirty.