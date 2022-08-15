Wisconsin GOP Leader Closes Probe Into 2020 Election, Fires lead Investigator.

Michael Gableman appears at a rally for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels earlier this month. CNN

Wisconsin's GOP leader ended a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator.

Speaker Robin Vos fired former State Supreme court justice Michael Gableman three days after the legislator barely eked out a primary win from a challenger endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gableman.

Gablemean never found evidence of widespread fraud or wrongdoing. Nevertheless, he continued calling on lawmakers to decertify the 2020 presidential election, even though there's nothing in the state's constitution to facilitate it.

It was a long drop for Gableman. Vos, who once claimed to be "supremely confident" in the former judge's abilities, is now calling him an embarrassment. The pair's relationship turned increasingly bitter as Gablemans echoed criticism by Trump of Vos. The breaking point came when both Trump and Gableman endorsed Vos' opponent in the August 9th primary.

Vos initially hired Gabnleman under pressure from the former president. President Biden won the state by more than 21000 votes, a total that, in addition to Gableman's investigation, has withstood several lawsuits, recounts in multiple counties, audits, and more.

In a statement to the AP, Vos announced the closure of Gableman's office.

"After having many members of our caucus reach out to me over the past several days, it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that's to close the Office of Special Counsel."

For his part, Gableman claims Vos "never wanted a real election" and continues to echo former President Trump's contention that the election was stolen, even as his own attorney admits that a decertification attempt would be pointless.