Race For Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District In National Spotlight As Voters Head to The Polls.

As Wisconsin voters head to the polls today, one race, in particular, is drawing national attention.

Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is seen by many as the number one House district likely to flip. Democratic Ron Kind has held the seat since 1997, but the incumbent announced his retirement in August last year.

Republican Derrick Van Orden quickly announced his intent to run for the seat again. In 2020, he lost a close race to Kind. A former small business owner, Van Orden has been in the headlines recently. He was at the January 6th attack on the capitol and has been accused of using campaign funds to finance his trip to Washington DC. For his part, van Orden contends that he traveled there as a private citizen and insists he did not enter the capitol or take part in any illegal activity.

In May, Van Orden was fined after having pled guilty after being found with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport. He paid two separate fines and was ordered to take a firearm safety course by the court.

Van Orden is running unopposed in today's primary. Meanwhile, four Democrats are facing off to decide who will challenge him in November.

Brad Pfaff is currently a state senator. Deb McGrath previously served in both the Army and CIA. Mark Neumann is a city council member in La Crosse and a doctor. Rebecca Cooke is a small business owner from Eau Claire with a background in the nonprofit sector.

Pfaff goes into today holding a slight edge and has Kind's endorsement. But that doesn't guarantee a victory in a district as unpredictable as Wisconsin's 3rd.