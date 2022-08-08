Republicans Block Price Cap On Insulin For Patients

GOP leadership speaks at a press conference. AP/Andrew Harnik

On Sunday, GOP lawmakers stripped a $35 price cap on the cost of insulin out of the Inflation Reduction Act, the package Democrats are working to move through Congress this weekend.

Over 7 million Americans use insulin daily, with over 20% paying more than $35 a month using private insurance. A study conducted by Yale showed that 14% of those users spend more than 40% of their income after food and housing on the drug.

Democrats want the cap to apply to patients on medicare and those covered through private insurance. Republicans left the Medicare provisions untouched but stripped the cap for everyone else. This follows talks that failed on an insulin pricing bill earlier this year.

The move comes after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that this specific portion of the bill did not comply with the rules that allow legislators to advance bills under the reconciliation process- a move that allows them to avoid the filibuster. That gave Republicans an avenue to eliminate it.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Sen Ron Wyden (D-OR) stated, "Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin. After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma."

While a handful of Republicans supported keeping the price cap in the bill, it was not enough to meet the supermajority threshold and fell 57-43. Democrats needed 60 votes to keep the measure included in the larger bill.

The defeat is a policy loss for democrats, but with election primaries happening across the nation, it could prove to be a political win.