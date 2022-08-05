U.S. Job Growth For July Was Unexpectedly High

Help wanted sign in a business window. iStockphoto

On Friday, the Labor Department reported that US employers added over 500,000 jobs in July, a surprisingly strong gain showing that higher interest rates and inflation have not yet impacted the overall labor market.

The unemployment rate stood at 3.5%, down from 3.6% and continuing its 50-year low.

These latest gains bring total employment back to February 2020 levels --just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and provide a counterpoint to the idea that the US is entering a recession.

Traditionally, a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of quarterly real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product (GDP) declines.

Last week, the government reported that GDP had contracted for the second consecutive quarter, with steep housing starts and capital expansion declines.

And with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to tame inflation, many economists expect the labor market's momentum to slow later this year as companies cut payrolls to match lower demand.

The latest jobs report shows that the slowdown has not happened yet.

Even with a large number of new hires, there continues to be a labor shortage-particularly in the retail & service sectors, with many employers still not raising wages enough to make those positions attractive to potential applicants. If the economy continues to cool, many businesses may choose to leave those positions open or eliminate them entirely.

"At this stage, things are OK," said James Knightley, the chief international economist at the bank ING. "Say, December or the early part of next year, that's where we could see much softer numbers."