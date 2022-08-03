Trump-Backed Wisconsin Candidate Now Says He’d Return the Favor, Less Than a Day After Refusing to Do So.

Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels with former President Donald Trump Tim Michels for Governor website

The Trump-backed candidate for governor in Wisconsin has said he would support a trump presidential run in 2024, Less than 24 hours after saying he wouldn't commit to doing so.

In a tweet yesterday, Tim Michels said, "And for any liberals in the media wondering, if President Trump runs again in 2024, I will proudly endorse him."

That's a massive change from his statement Monday night at a televised town hall. At that stage, when asked whether or not he would endorse Trump, Michels stated, "2024? I'm focused on this election right now," I have made no commitment to any candidates in 2024. What I am focused on is beating [incumbent] Tony Evers."

Michels, whose family owns the largest construction firm in the state, has also faced questions regarding his residency. Several reports show him having home addresses in Wisconsin and Connecticut, with his children attending school there.

He is facing off against former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who has the endorsement of former Vice president Mike pence. Pence will be in Wisconsin today campaigning on her behalf.

The winner of the August 9th primary will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest races in the country. Wisconsin is a battleground state, and the winner will be in place for the 2024 presidential election and could be in a position to enact or toss out any voting law changes the GOP-controlled legislatures pass.

Trump will be holding a rally for supporters in Milwaukee on Friday.