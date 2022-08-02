Make Facebook Boring Again (Opinion)

Kevin Alexander

How going offline for 24 hrs. can be more beneficial than a 30 day digital detox.

A group of people staring down at their phones.

Yesterday, I read a blog post about taking a 24-hour break from being online. It’s a good plan with realistic carveouts. for example, the author’s phone and text functions will still be on, but the phone itself will be in another room. If the he needs directions, he’ll turn his phone on just long enough to get them, etc.

To my mind, it’s a well-thought-out idea that has a good chance of working/being beneficial. Certainly much more than a 30 day “digital detox” might.

Here’s why:

It’s shorter.

A 24-hour break is a smaller step than going cold turkey for 30 days.

One full day is just long enough to rearrange your thought patterns. You will feel the lack of dopamine hits. Withdrawal is real. But it’s also “only” one day, which will lessen that pain and makes giving in harder.

Small steps, big gains.

This separates “the internet” from social media.

The internet and social media are easy to conflate.

But being “online” doesn’t have to mean key-to-key combat with someone on Facebook, doomscrolling Twitter, or whatever happens on Tik Tok. It’s hard to deny that the internet has made our lives easier. Don’t believe me? Ask your parents what a Thomas Guide was.

Deprivation isn’t the goal here; being intentional about what you consume is.

Your streaks survive

I want to claim some high ground and say things like Tweet100 and Wordle don’t matter to me. I’d be lying. I’m also a digital writer and am building a business online. Going off the grid for 30 days isn’t an option right now.

But 1 day sure is; you can use the day before to make sure posts are scheduled, your inbox is cleared, and to ensure that anyone who “needs” to get ahold of you knows how.

I’m going to spend today doing just that. And then I’m going to join the challenge. I’ll update this afterward.

What do you think? Have you tried this before? if so, how’d it go?

