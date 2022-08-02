Trump-Backed Candidate for Wisconsin Governor Won’t Commit to Backing Him

Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor face off at a debate last month. AP/Morry Gash

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit Monday to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024.

Speaking at a Townhall event ahead of Wisconsin's August 9th primary, Tim Michels added that he doesn't think Trump did anything wrong on January 6th, 2021. He also said he wouldn't rule out signing legislation to decertify Trump's loss to Joe Biden. This despite the results withstanding two partial recounts, several lawsuits, and an ongoing audit and review by a law firm. An earlier study by former State Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman found no credible evidence to reverse the election results.

Fellow candidate Tim Grantham has made decertification a pillar of his campaign; he also refused to commit to backing trump as a nominee.

The third GOP candidate, former Lt. Gocvwernonr Rebecca Kleefisch, also hedged her bet stating only that she would throw her support behind whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed her. For her part, She issued the strongest comments regarding any decertification, dismissing it out of hand.

"It's not constitutionally possible," she said. "There is no path to decertifying an election that has already happened."

All three candidates have visited Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

Trump continues to cast a long shadow in Wisconsin, where he still enjoys support. The former president is scheduled to appear at a rally in Milwaukee later this week.

This town hall was the last joint appearance by the candidates ahead of the election. The primary winner will face off against incumbent Tony Evers in November.