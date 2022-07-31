Relying On A "Good Guy With A Gun" Is a Terrible Policy [Opinion]

Can we drop the sweaty “good guy with a gun” fantasy already?

A protestor holds a sign at a recent rally. Getty Images

It clearly didn’t work in Uvalde, where unspeakable horror was met with cowardice .

“One of the students from the other classroom was yelling, ‘Officer we’re in here. We’re in here,’” he continued.

“But they had already left. Then he [the killer] got up from behind my desk and he went over there and he began shooting again.”

Imagine being a teacher and having your entire classroom executed while watching a movie.

Now imagine the police arrive…and do nothing.

Meanwhile, we have legislators performing incredible gymnastics to rationalize the war zone our nation has become.

But sure: less doors and even more firearms are just what we need (not).

Enough.

Less doors is a particularly ludicrous solution. So we should seal them up? What happens in a fire? How about any other need for a quick evacuation?

The logical answer, of course, is more doors-and/or the ability to open/unlock them all at once. That technology already exists. Many schools already have a system in place- if you've been in a school for a basketball game on the weekend or after hours, you may have already experienced this for yourself. Other secure facilities such as airport terminals have similar system for emergency use.

A solution like this is much easier-and cheaper- to implement. We can put it into practice while working through the thornier issues of gun control/assault weapon bans/red flag laws.

This is the sort of solution likely also garner widespread support; regardless of how one feels about guns, I believe we can all agree that keeping our nation's children safe is priority one. The rest is just details.