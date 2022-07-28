Wyoming’s Recent Primary Debate Is a Sign of Bad Things To Come (Opinion)

Kevin Alexander

The descent into crazy is close to terminal velocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svrgO_0gvtI9aD00
Rioters inside the US capitol on January 6th, 2021Win McNamee/Getty Images

In April of last year, Liz Cheney showed us all that was wrong with the G.O.P. in one tweet.

I wrote about it, and how strange it was that Cheney (of all people!) was now the adult in the room — we were truly through the looking glass.

And yet I thought that cooler/more rational heads would somehow prevail. That the fever sweeping the Republican ranks would break, and a semblance of normal would return.

How silly of me.

Fourteen-ish months later, it’s clear that if anything, we’ve gone further into a rapid descent.

Each session of the January 6th hearings delivers more and more testimony of a party hell-bent on staying in power, Constitution/will of the people be damned.

Same story with SCOTUS taking a blow torch to established law.

If neither of those was enough, take a look at the recent Republican primary debate held in Cheney's home state of Wyoming.

It’s a masterclass in pandering to one’s base, trying to “out Q” your opponent, and the corrosive influence of social media.

Cheney — someone who voted with Trump over 90% of the time, remember — looks positively august compared to her opponents.

  • “January 6th was a setup”
  • “Fauci is one of the most corrupt individuals in Washington D.C.”
  • “I understand when I talked to Mike Lindell…”
  • “We know for a fact that all the major internets do that”
  • “Ukraine is corrupt. We started it.”

No, it’s not satire. It’s reality. Wyoming’s reality. Our reality. And while I certainly appreciate Cheney stating “we gotta elect serious leaders,” I’m not seeing it happening right now.

Perhaps this past few weeks will finally be the catalyst for real change, and I can come back to this to be happily corrected. We should be so lucky.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# government# society# elections# republicans

Comments / 50

Published by

Sharing life in Flyover Country a few hundred words at a time.

Madison, WI
94 followers

More from Kevin Alexander

Washington, DC

Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.

After voting to pass same bill in June, 25 Republican Senators abruptly changed their votes, blocking the legislation from passing. Comedian Jon Stewart speaks at a press conference on a bill providing health care to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.Jennifer Shutt/ States Newsroom)

Read full story
159 comments

Relying On A "Good Guy With A Gun" Is a Terrible Policy [Opinion]

Can we drop the sweaty “good guy with a gun” fantasy already?. A protestor holds a sign at a recent rally.Getty Images. It clearly didn’t work in Uvalde, where unspeakable horror was met with cowardice.

Read full story

How Using Twitter's List Feature Can Improve Your Twitter Experience

A little time will pay big dividends. Coffee cup with Twitter's logo on it.Edgar Moran/Unsplash. Twitter’s value is it’s inherent brevity- you can get a lot of information, fast. It’s also easy to connect with people quickly. That same speed makes it easy for people to sow discord and spread misinformation.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out

The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

Read full story

A Quick Look Back At Pearl Jam's Binaural Record

The cover of Pearl Jam's Binaural recordHubble telescope/NASA. In a lot of ways, Pearl Jam’sBinauralrecord represents a lot of beginnings and ends for the band. The band said goodbye to producer Brendan O’Brien, and hello to Tchad Blake. They’d already bade farewell to drummer Jack irons, and Matt Cameron joined them in the studio for the first time.

Read full story
1 comments

If America’s Left Wants to Win, They Have to First Learn To Fight [opinion]

Likes, shares, and retweets aren’t going to hack it. Protestors for women's rights gather on a American street.Photo: Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images. Towards the end of the school year, high school students near me staged a walkout to bring attention to the fight for abortion rights.

Read full story
138 comments
Madison, WI

The Benefit of Being a Tourist in Your Own Town

Downtown Madison Wisconsin.Photo: LivingstonInnMadison.com. For most of this past year, my family took 2–3 vacations a week. We didn’t get on an airplane (though I work for an airline), and we didn’t cross any time zones. Heck, we didn’t even get in the car.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy