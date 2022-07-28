Wyoming’s Recent Primary Debate Is a Sign of Bad Things To Come (Opinion)

The descent into crazy is close to terminal velocity
In April of last year, Liz Cheney showed us all that was wrong with the G.O.P. in one tweet.
I wrote about it, and how strange it was that Cheney (of all people!) was now the adult in the room — we were truly through the looking glass.
And yet I thought that cooler/more rational heads would somehow prevail. That the fever sweeping the Republican ranks would break, and a semblance of normal would return.
How silly of me.
Fourteen-ish months later, it’s clear that if anything, we’ve gone further into a rapid descent.
Each session of the January 6th hearings delivers more and more testimony of a party hell-bent on staying in power, Constitution/will of the people be damned.
Same story with SCOTUS taking a blow torch to established law.
If neither of those was enough, take a look at the recent Republican primary debate held in Cheney's home state of Wyoming.
It’s a masterclass in pandering to one’s base, trying to “out Q” your opponent, and the corrosive influence of social media.
Cheney — someone who voted with Trump over 90% of the time, remember — looks positively august compared to her opponents.
- “January 6th was a setup”
- “Fauci is one of the most corrupt individuals in Washington D.C.”
- “I understand when I talked to Mike Lindell…”
- “We know for a fact that all the major internets do that”
- “Ukraine is corrupt. We started it.”
No, it’s not satire. It’s reality. Wyoming’s reality. Our reality. And while I certainly appreciate Cheney stating “we gotta elect serious leaders,” I’m not seeing it happening right now.
Perhaps this past few weeks will finally be the catalyst for real change, and I can come back to this to be happily corrected. We should be so lucky.
Comments / 50