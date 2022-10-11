Stock Analysis $XELA

Exela Technologies is likely to have a meme surfing event for June 30th, 2021 or it will go bust.

Ticker $XELA really is pivoting well with a very valid catalyst. After $MRIN’s explosive 800% rise, there is maybe a 20% chance $XELA follows in her footsteps though in a more modest way.

The set-up is exceptional, $XELA is up 59% today but is still relatively cheap at $2.34. Then this after hours sees another 15% plus indicative of a Reddit fueled movement.

$XELA last run hit a high of $4.61.

They have over $1 billion in sales but still burn cash, however their RPA play in healthcare is very good news.

Exela can Fuel Growth with RPA for Health Insure Firms

They announced rollout of EON, Exela’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for a large health insurance company.

This effort accelerates the digital transformation efforts for a major insurer by automating repetitive manual tasks. As part a broader relationship built over 16 years, Exela’s RPA platform will automate claims processing and fulfillment services. This solution significantly reduces processing time and the overall responsiveness to members and providers.

Their stock is undervalued I’ve thought for quite some time but the meme-fever can be considerable if they target your company. $MRIN saw a shocking pump of nearly $10 in just a matter of a few days of wild-ride fever. This is in fact due to their increasing short interest and short squeeze in recent months.

The micro cap sector is so flat, dismal and lacking volatility that true meme volatility can take gigantic leaps of FOMO. There’s some after hours movement that’s indicate this is what will happen to $XELA tomorrow and for the rest of this week.

Watch the pre market action on $XELA tomorrow to know which way it will turn, it could be nothing much but if it continues to run tomorrow it could reach spectacular heights.

$MRIN is already down 20% after hours, where it went from $1.70 to $17.30 in about six days. $XELA would be lucky to hit $5 but that’s still an incredible potential climb for the short-term swing trader.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims. They have a rather cumbersome business model that’s highly diversified but also needs many employees to run smoothly.

The meme-boosted call action is your best bet for trading the stock as it’s typically disappointing in being able to hold its gains. The RPA strategy is a long-term one and won’t show immediate results.

