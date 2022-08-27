Looking Ahead - Analyzing 2nd half 2022 Macro Outlooks

Kev M

TL;DR

I read some macro outlooks from major investment firms. Here are some of the common themes for 2nd half 2022:

  • Risk assets are favorable
  • Consumers have excess savings that should fuel consumer demand
  • Earnings growth is forecasted to be good although multiple compression may hamper equity returns
  • Strong GDP growth forecast for 2022
  • Inflation pressure remains a key risk. If Fed policy results in faster than expected tightening this could be bearish for risk assets
  • ESG and energy transition continue to be a major investment theme

KKR states that we are currently in the mid-cycle of the post-pandemic recovery (red arrow added for emphasis):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUw9G_0hXhcixg00
KKR

Overview

I read the 2022 macro outlooks recently put out by three large financial firms -Northern Trust, Nuveen and KKR - to determine the consensus expecations and stock price in Excel for next year. What can investors expect? There were some similar themes across these outlooks:

As of today’s writing the S&P 500 is up 23% YTD and is on track for another year of above average returns. Investors may naturally be wondering what to expect in 2022. Below I will attempt to summarize the key points behind why risk assets are generally favorable next year.

Consumers are Doing Well

Each outlook struck a bullish tone while also being cautious. Case in point look at how each firm titled their outlooks:

Why are these firms all favoring risk assets? One reason is that U.S. consumers are doing well. Consumers’ household net worth as a % of disposable personal income is at all time highs, incomes are rising and they have excess savings. Nuveen illustrates this with the below graph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bihD7_0hXhcixg00
KKR

Northern Trust also observes that consumers in the developed world are sitting on a ‘mountain’ of excess savings. This indicates pent-up demand and will continue to support the recovery. Speaking of excess savings, KKR believes that the current macroeconomic backdrop is creating a savings bull market. Quantitative easing and the increase in disposable income has allowed consumers to save considerably more since the start of the pandemic. If it sounds odd that U.S. consumers are better off then they before the pandemic then you are not alone. KKR quotes the outgoing Fed Vice Chairman, Richard Clarida, as stating:

This was the only downturn in my professional career in which disposable income actually went up in a deep recession, and a lot of that has been saved.

‘Excess savings’, defined as a % of annual consumption spend, is expected to increase from 0% in March 2020 to 17% in July 2022.

To view similar analysis, check out these documents:

