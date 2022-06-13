Borussia Dortmund analysis

Note: This post include affiliate links, if you click any of these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission

Summary

Borussia Dortmund ($BORUF / $BVB.DE) is a German professional sports club based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia. It is best known for its men's professional football team that plays in the Bundesliga, the top tier of the German football league system. The stock remains well below its late 2019/ early 2020 highs given the impact of COVID-related lockdowns in Europe.

While match attendance was nonexistent across the continent, BVB had the balance sheet to withstand the prolonged shutdown, and will benefit directly (match revenues) and indirectly (improved financial health for clubs who want to buy BVB’s expensive young talent) when attendance is allowed to return to more normal levels this fall.

Opportunities in media and merchandising will help propel profitability in years to come, with management well positioned to capitalize on the growth of BVB’s branding over the past decade. As conditions normalize later this year or next, I expect shares of BVB to continue to gain ground.

financial statements

Quick Facts

-Founded in 1909 by eighteen football players from Dortmund, the football team is part of a large membership-based sports club with more than 145,000 members, making BVB the second largest sports club by membership in Germany.

-The club has teams in other sports, including women's handball.

-Dortmund plays at Signal Iduna Park; the largest stadium in Germany.

-Dortmund has the highest average attendance of any football club on earth.

internet

BVB generates sales from 4 main sources:

- Match Operations (12% 2018/19 sales) – Signal Iduna Park has a total capacity (seated and standing) of 81k. BVB's ticket price policy is based on stable ticket prices (only moderate price increases to compensate for inflation). The aim is to maintain the unique DNA of BVB and the notorious atmosphere in the stadium by retaining a large proportion of regular spectators. Using Finsheet to get stock price to Excel (or stock price in Google Sheets) and other financial data, we were able to compute the intrinsic value of BORUF and apply it here.

- Advertising (26%) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that began in mid-March, advertising revenues in fiscal year 2019/2020 increased compared to the prior year.

- TV Marketing (45%) - TV revenues consist of income from national TV marketing by the DFL and international TV marketing by the UEFA.

- Player Sales (variable) - Dortmund has profited prolifically in recent years by investing in their scouting network and signing young talents overlooked by other big teams. Then, over many years, Dortmund’s youth academy develops them into world class athletes, later selling them to big teams such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, & Manchester Utd @ record prices.

internet

They signed Christian Pulisic, one of the best players on the US National team, for FREE. A few years later, they sold him to the 2nd best team in London for 56.7M Euros. Pure profit.

BVB’s key shareholders:

10% Evonik Industries

9% Bernd Geske

6% Ballspielverein Borussia

5% SIGNAL IDUNA

5% Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen

5% PUMA SE

Investment Thesis

Quality business model

Winning franchise – Since 1956, BVB has won eight German Championships (1956, 1957, 1963, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2011, 2012); In the past eight seasons, BVB has reached at least the last sixteen of the UEFA Champions League six times. Player monetizations - BVB employs an attractive strategy to find young players with potential, offers them a platform to perform, and then typically sells them to larger clubs for a profit. BVB has trained >100 former junior players who have made the leap into professional football.



BVB has a very young squad (avg age 24.5 years old) and will continue to have one in the future.



Past investments in young players such as Nuri Sahin, Mario Götze, Ousmane Dembélé (received fixed transfer fee of E105mm) and Christian Pulisic (received fixed transfer fee of E64mm).



Current investments in young players such as Youssoufa Moukoko (15), Jude Bellingham (17), Giovanni Reyna (17), Erling Haaland (20), Jadon Sancho (20) or Dan-Axel Zagadou (21)

internet

internet

Strong credit

BVB employs relatively low leverage – net debt to 2019 EBITDA ~0.5x. This is much more conservative than many of their comps (MANU, JUVE.IM, etc), and should help BVB emerge as a relative winner from the current crisis.



Stable and competent management team that did a great job of turning around BVB’s financial position.



CEO Hans-Joachum Watzke, has served in this role since 2006



CFO Thomas Tress, has served in this role since 2006

internet

New opportunities + Valuation

Strategies to increase advertising and digital presence will help, and we expect further increases in revenues from both German and European TV deals.

BVB trades at a Market value of player assets around 580mm euro per transfermarkt.de – this equates to almost 82% of BVB’s enterprise value. While this is a bit of a theoretical exercise (as not all players will be monetized), we think it speaks to the huge potential for transfer fees in years to come.

internet

Short/Medium term catalysts

COVID lockdowns gone



Jadon Sancho sold to Manchester Utd for 72.9m Euros(!!!!!) Prior to this sale, the estimated market value of Sancho and Haaland combined was 100m Euros. Sancho’s sale for 72.9 means this estimation will likely be smashed if/when Haaland is sold.



The best & most hyped forward in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland, plays for Borussia dortmund and is a prime transfer candidate. [Okay I know Robert Lewandowski is better than Haaland……but Haaland is 20yrs old and that is straight up insane]



Re-instituting the regular dividend

internet

The Idea

Buy shares of $BORUF (Available on real brokers like Schwab, Fidelity, etc)



shares of (Available on real brokers like Schwab, Fidelity, etc) Hold medium term. I will play it by ear but I don’t consider it a lifetime hold because football teams are constantly changing.

Key Risks

COVID lockdowns continue/return indefinitely

Poor performance on the field

Player transfers are pushed out

Catalyst

COVID lockdowns rolled back in Europe and fan attendance levels normalize Player transfers – Sancho already happened, up next is Erling Haaland. Re-instituting the regular dividend

All financial models in this article were built in Excel using Finsheet. I learned about Finsheet from this guide, which shows how to get stock price in Excel and stock price in Google Sheets.