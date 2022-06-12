BRT Stock Analysis

Note: This post include affiliate links, if you click any of these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission

Summary

BRT is trading very cheaply.

There are catalysts in place to improve its multiple.

Fundamentals continue to look solid.

Getty image

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has interest in a large portfolio of sunbelt multifamily properties. The fundamentals of sunbelt apartments are known to be stellar and BRT's properties are putting up impressive results.

Despite the obvious positives, BRT trades at a massive discount at approximately half of net asset value.

Any time a discount is this huge, it is worth exploring. Sometimes it will be a trap where an underlying problem makes the discount meaningless and other times it will be benign factors that bother the market but don't really detract from fundamental value. My analysis suggests BRT is the latter.

The Buy Thesis

BRT's well located apartments have significant growth ahead and unlike with peers an investment in BRT does not price that growth in. I believe there are 3 key factors that are scaring off potential investors and have left BRT opportunistically cheap. None of the 3 actually hurt investors so BRT looks cheap to me. Further, the factors are quickly dissipating which will unlock a significantly larger pool of potential investors and help BRT achieve a more appropriate trading multiple.

Strong Baseline Fundamentals

BRT reported 1Q21 earnings and they came in with a solid $0.35 of FFO and $0.39 of AFFO. The figures will likely dip a bit in the rest of the year due to acquisition/disposition timing, but even the temporarily reduced figures result in impressively cheap FFO and AFFO multiples.

16.7X forward FFO and 15.07X forward AFFO are extremely low for the multifamily sector that averages 22.3X and 24.2X FFO and AFFO multiples, respectively. (source: BRT form 10 K).

Despite the cheaper multiple, BRT is growing significantly faster than peers due to their concentration in the strong sunbelt markets. Same Store NOI growth came in at 15.9% for their total portfolio.

BRT has embarked upon a value-add program which so far has an ROI of 49%.

NexPoint Residential (NXRT) has created a massive amount of growth from its rehab value add program and while BRT's is smaller, the return on invested capital is actually higher than even NXRT's.

So why does BRT trade so cheaply?

3 aspects of BRT that are keeping investors away

Sub-scale market cap prohibits many institutions from investing JV ownership structure of a large portion of properties increases opacity High book leverage

This is just mechanical in nature. BRT has a market cap of $372.8 million

Many of the big institutions that comprise a large percentage of the market simply cannot invest in companies below a certain size. That cutoff is usually $1B or perhaps even $2B. (source: form 10-q).

Thus, BRT is missing out on a significant chunk of the active share. It is also missing out on the passive share because the cutoff to be included in the major REIT ETFs is about $600 million.

As a result, BRT is automatically rejected by a majority of the market, regardless of how much they might like its operating strength.

This leaves its only investor pool as people like us; those willing to do the work of independently analyzing small cap companies to find pockets of value. Given the boom of passive investing and the consolidation that has happened on the active institutional side of investing, there aren't many of us left. There are 2 main effects from this setup:

It can take longer for market price to calibrate to fair value The discount to fair value can achieve a greater magnitude.

I believe that is how BRT got to a 50% discount to NAV despite being in an asset class that just about every real estate investor wants.

Beyond the challenges inherent to being a micro-cap, BRT's price is held back by the opacity of its JV structure and the higher nominal leverage, both of which make it appear risky.

Joint Venture Portfolio

In addition to an owned portfolio, BRT has partial interest in a substantial portfolio of apartment assets.

These are held off balance sheet and while the ownership percent is disclosed in the table above the waterfall is not always exact. So while BRT has an 80% ownership of a given asset the portion of actual income they get from it is variable depending on the subtleties of a given waterfall.

Such complexity makes it difficult to anticipate earnings and NAV accretion. It is not necessarily a bad thing. These JVs have been highly profitable for BRT with most of the full cycle ones providing IRRs in the double digits and sometimes even in the 20s.

Investors simply don't like it.

The level of transparency is about to be materially increased, as BRT is now buying in a large portion of their JV assets. As per their supplemental and discussed on the 1Q21 earnings call, BRT is contracted to buy the following assets.

myself

Expected close is around August of 2022.

Cap rates on the buy-ins are about even with cap rates on dispositions. As such, the transactions will be net neutral to FFO/share. I think of it as BRT essentially going from 50% ownership of 2 equal properties to 100% ownership of 1 property.

Minimal impact to fundamental value, but a huge gain to transparency and simplicity. Investors like simplicity.

Due to timing, there will be a bit of an FFO trough in 2Q as there will be a couple months during which the dispositions have completed and the acquisitions are not yet complete. This is why full year 2022 FFO is expected to be a bit less than the annualized 1Q22 which would be $1.40.

However, in 3Q and beyond FFO/share should jump back above the $1.40 run-rate. This timing issue was discussed by CEO Jeffrey Gould on the 1Q22 call:

We anticipate that the sales of the Retreat at Cinco Ranch and The Vive will be completed by June 30. I would add because that these 2 sales may be completed before all of the partner buyouts described below are completed and BRT's sale of The Veranda at Shavano in February 2022, there may be a slight decline in operating results in the second quarter of 2022 from the corresponding 2021 quarter. After all the announced sales and buyouts are completed, these transactions are not expected to have a material impact on short-term bottom line operating results.

Leverage

REIT investors as a whole have a strong preference for REITs around 20%-40% debt to enterprise value. There is some rationality to this preference and I think it is also a learned threshold from the great financial crisis in which it was the high leverage REITs that truly got hurt while the moderate and low leverage companies swiftly bounced back to full health.

Given the strong preference of investors, I think BRT is being heavily punished for its 90% debt to enterprise value.

The debt itself does not appear all that harmful. It is overwhelmingly fixed rate at an average of 3.94% and has an 8.47 weighted average remaining term to maturity. So even as interest rates rise, BRT's cost of financing will not change much.

Thus, it is not a rising rate concern, but rather that investors have been trained to fear debt to EV beyond a certain threshold. I too fear overly levered companies as leverage can force sales at inopportune times or otherwise incur financial distress related expenses.

That said, I don't think BRT's actual leverage is all that high. See, Debt to EV is a flawed metric because enterprise value is based on market price of the stock. I would posit that a company's share price rising and falling doesn't actually impact its leverage.

If BRT was trading at NAV, debt to EV might be an okay metric, but with it at 50% of NAV the metric is wildly distorted.

Consider buying a house and taking out a mortgage at 80% loan to value. Let's say it is a $500,000 house with a $400,000 mortgage. If the home doubles in value after purchase, it would then be a 40% loan to value. ($400,000 mortgage on $1,000,000 home).

Fundamental data, NAV estimates, third party assessments and private market value of properties all suggest BRT's assets have appreciated substantially since purchase. Depending on vintage, some have significantly more than doubled in value. This is showing up in BRT's asset sales such as the Park at 980 in Lawrenceville Georgia where they bought it in 2018 for $38.998 million and sold it for $118.25 million.

myself

The balance sheet does not account for appreciation until the asset is sold, so the over $1B of assets that BRT owns (adjusting for partial JV interest) are on the balance sheet as just a fraction of that. (source: form 8-k). They are also not getting credit for the appreciation in the market because the stock is trading at 50% of NAV.

As a result, if one looks at the balance sheet, BRT appears high leverage and if one looks at market metrics like debt to EV it looks high leverage. I think it is true that BRT entered into these deals at fairly high leverage, but what is missing in all of this data is that the properties have appreciated out of the high leverage. (source: SEC form 4).

Until more assets are fully sold to give an updated market value we can't calculate the exact level of leverage, but I think it is significantly closer to the desired range than the metrics have the market believing.

Putting it together

BRT is well positioned for significant capital gains along with a healthy 4.5% dividend yield. Given the strength of its property portfolio and pace of organic growth, I think a multiple in the mid 20s is warranted.

There are 2 catalysts to help it get there:

The factors keeping investors away are starting to lessen. Each property sale reduces perceived leverage and consolidation of JV properties is simplifying the story.

M&A remains hot in the multifamily space with private equity scooping up sunbelt properties. I currently think BRT is the top of the list of most likely to be acquired due to its property locations and discount to NAV.

