Deep dive into Pantheon Resources

Note: This post include affiliate links, if you click any of these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission

Company Overview

PANR is a ~$1.2b market cap independent O&G exploration and production company listed on the London AIM market. While incorporated in the UK, its business is focused on an enormous oil resource on the Alaskan North Slope spanning approximately 160,000 acres, where it has a 100% working interest over a world-class oil resource, with an estimated ~16 -21 BILLION barrels of oil in place (OIP), making it one of the largest oil finds since the 1960s.

In January 2019, PANR acquired the assets of Great Bear Petroleum ("GBP") for ~$50m. GBP was an O&G explorer focused on the Alaskan North Slope (ANS), where it had been operating for almost a decade. As part of this transaction, hedge fund Farallon Capital Management acquired ~20% of PANR as a part of a debt settlement owed to it by GBP when PANR acquired GBP. Farallon remain the largest shareholder in PANR, owning ~19% of the company, and continue to periodically sell off shares as a way of recovering the legacy debt owed to it.

PANR’s key assets comprise 3 projects with an estimated 16 billion barrels OIP, of which ~1.9 billion barrels are currently estimated as recoverable:

Greater Alkaid - 1.2 billion barrels of OIP, of which 76.5 million barrels of oil (MMBO) have been independently verified as recoverable

Talitha Shelf Margin Deltaic (SMD), Zone B - 2.7 billion barrels OIP, of which ~404 MMBO is estimated as recoverable by management (note this excludes 2 other zones within the Talitha SMD, zones A and C)

Theta West - total of 12.1 billion barrels OIP, of which 1.4 billion BO are estimated as recoverable

myself

Source: Company filings and management commentary.

It should be noted that management, in addition to disclosing vast amounts of detail and technical data to support their estimates of OIP and recoverable barrels, tend to be conservative. The entire Talitha SMD project (including zones A,B and C) was previously estimated to contain 1.8 billion barrels OIP, of which ~483 MMBO was estimated as recoverable. In July management announced a resource upgrade for Zone B, estimating that it alone contained the 2.7 billion barrels OIP with ~400 MMBO recoverable, representing a ~50% increase in recoverable oil resource for SMD Zone B.

Furthermore, the currently estimated 1.9 billion barrels of recoverable oil across these 3 projects equates to a recovery rate of ~12% which again appears conservative relative to recovery rates of 20%+ at other comparable oil fields on the ANS.

In addition to the above 3 projects, PANR also has other holdings with an estimated ~4.9 billion barrels OIP, of which potential ~1 billion barrels are currently estimated as recoverable (see SOTP analysis below which sets out each project).

So all told, PANR is sitting on up to 21 billion barrels of oil, of which conservatively ~2.9 billion BO (~14%) is currently estimated as recoverable.

Pantheon’s near-term focus is to prove the commercial potential of the Greater Alkaid and Talitha projects. As management stated on the recent August 2021 webinar and technical update, the strategy is clear:

We plan to prove up and sell this asset. For many on our team this is our last endeavour. And we plan to exit with a big win.

Thesis & Valuation

PANR sits on a world-class oil discovery of 16 billion+ barrels of oil, and appears significantly undervalued based on precedent comparable transaction valuations for similar assets in the Alaskan North Slope area.

PANR’s current market cap of ~$1.2B implies a valuation of just $0.20 per barrel of oil (BO), based on the total estimated recoverable resource of ~2.9 billion BO. To put this in perspective, the most recent comparable transaction for PANR’s assets was Oil Search’s acquisition of interests in the Pikka and Horsehoe oil developments in 2017, when it paid $3.10/barrel of recoverable oil, or 15.5x the value of PANR’s assets as implied by the current market cap. The company current WACC is 8.5%.

The value gap between the Oil Search assets and PANR’s is particularly notable given the following factors:

PANR’s Alkaid and Talitha projects are in a superior location for development compared to Pikka /Horseshoe, being located adjacent to the Dalton Highway and Trans-Alaskan Pipeline System (TAPS). Pikka/Horseshoe are located much further away from critical infrastructure, meaning that the cost to develop PANR’s assets should be relatively lower (and therefore have a NPV higher also).

Oil Search acquired partial interests (25.5% interest in Pikka and 37.5% in Horseshoe) as opposed to PANR’s 100% working interest in its assets

The Pikka/Horseshoe interests acquired by Oil Search were much smaller, at ~129 MMBO recoverable vs. PANR’s 1.9 billion barrels at its 3 key assets alone

At the time of Oil Search’s deal, WTI oil was trading at $55/barrel vs. today’s price of $100/barrel

Furthermore, management’s latest development analysis for the Alkaid and Talitha SMD Zone B assets indicates NPVs per barrel significantly higher than the $3.10 Pikka/Horseshoe comp

myself

Source: Pantheon Resources Plc Technical Presentation, August 2021

Pulling all this together, my indicative SOTP analysis values PANR at a risk-adjusted NAV of $5.20/share or £3.80/share, or ~3x the current share price of £1.16, as follows:

myself

Source: Value Situations analysis; management information.

This agrees with the intrinsic value of Apple, a close partner of PANR. Commentary & Key Assumptions:

OIP and recoverable resources as per management disclosures



Cash - PANR had reported cash of ~$30m in the most recent financial statements (Dec-20); however given passage of time and ongoing WC requirements, I assume this cash is not available to shareholders and is needed to fund opex pre-farm out, and so ascribe a nil value in the above SOTP.



We’ve eliminated the exploration risk, we’ve found hyrdocarbons, and we’re well beyond the exploration stage….. we are at 60% - 70% confidence of success.

I assume the 60% low end of management’s probability range in arriving at a risk weighted value for the Alkaid and Talitha SMD B Zone assets, being the most progressed projects, and assign lower probabilities of 30% for the remaining Talitha sections and the Theta West project. Given that oil has been confirmed at each of these locations, and the extent of work done to date and management’s conservatism I believe 30% is a reasonable assessment for these. Leonis is an exploration play and so I assign a 10% probability to reflect greater uncertainty around this project.

This SOTP analysis implies a risked NAV of $3.8bn or $5.20/share, equating to ~£3.80/share at current USD/GBP FX rate, which implies PANR is currently trading at just 0.16x risk-adjusted NAV, and offers 255% upside at the current share price.

at the current share price. Alternatively, if I value the Alkaid and Talitha SMD Zone B assets at $3.10 in line with the Pikka/Horseshoe asset the implied risk-adjusted NAV/share is still a multiple of the current share price, at £2.98, or ~2x the current share price.

Looking at the valuation another way, if we just consider the Alkaid and Talitha SMD Zone B assets ONLY, and value their estimated recoverable oil resources at the $3.10/barrel and a 60% probability of success, this implies a risk-adjusted NAV of $1.20/£0.87 per share, or +5% above the current share price, and implies one would still get the remaining ~2.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil resource for free. Based on the DCF model, PANR is a very attractive investment option right now.. On that basis it seems like PANR offers an wide margin of safety given this real asset backing, while offering multibagger return potential.

Why Does This Opportunity Exist ?

From initial review, I believe the PANR opportunity exists for the following reasons:

Speculative Risk Perception - while PANR has potentially enormous recoverable oil reserves, further drilling and testing is required to prove resources sufficiently to attract a bid similar to the Oil Search deal. Funding / Farm-Out Risk - PANR is not income generating and requires further funding to progress with the winter testing programme; as such it needs to progess with a farm-out or other funding discussions to progress its strategy. There is also the potential for further dilution in obtaining new funding. Non-fundamental selling by Farallon - Farallon’s shareholding in PANR is a legacy of it previously being a lender to Great Bear Petroleum (acquired by PANR in 2019). Farallon converted its former loan to GBP into equity in PANR and has been periodically selling down its shares as a way of recouping the historic GBP debt. As such, this is a weight on PANR’s share price. Negative sentiment towards O&G due to fossil fuel & ESG concerns and oil price decline trend since 2008 have reduced investment appetite among oil majors and development partners. PANR is a small-cap O&G stock listed on the AIM, with only 2 brokers covering it and as such is overlooked by equity investors.

In summary, investors require further visibility on the outcome of points #1 and #2 above in particular before being convinced that a buy-out of PANR at $3.10/barrel (or more) is likely.

I would argue the uncertainty in this situation is NOT that PANR may recover no oil, but rather it is around quantum - i.e. how many million or billion barrels of oil will be recovered in time. This uncertainty is not the same thing as risk in this situation.

Conclusion

To conclude, on a preliminary analysis PANR is a highly asymmetric real asset play, but priced like an option that could expire worthless despite it being past the exploration phase.

While the ultimate value of PANR’s assets currently remains uncertain, given the facts to date it seems reasonable to conclude that they are worth much, much more than what it is today.