Technical Remote Working Problems and How to Fix Them

Kerry Sherin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuqyV_0hE0BYCu00
Businesswoman working on laptop computer(shutterstock/MT-R)

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, many people want to work remotely and enjoy the flexibility that comes with it. However, there has been no one-size-fits-all experience for all remote workers. Some have transitioned quickly and smoothly, while others still experience challenges.

Poor internet connections, computer crashes and a lack of communication are common tech problems remote workers have coped with. With limited IT support, most remote workers can’t easily overcome these issues and reap the full benefits of working from home

Solving common remote work technical challenges

Working from home exposes workers to various technical issues they won’t necessarily encounter while in offices. When working from the office, it's easy for workers to ping IT support for any unexpected tech glitch. Tech team members are usually available to assist in person — something remote workers have no direct access to.

Anyone working from home would benefit from learning how to troubleshoot to help diagnose and rectify issues by themselves. Here's a look at four specific remote work challenges and how to overcome them.

1. Constant cybersecurity threats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeNKt_0hE0BYCu00
female hand holding phone with VPN app(shutterstock / DenPhotos)

Working from home requires using different online collaboration tools to work effectively. There's a continuous flow of sensitive data from corporate and home locations to data centers, widening avenues of attack for cybercriminals. They'll try to take advantage of weak connections that don’t enjoy top-notch security features.

The result is vast exposure of the company systems through phishing emails and other malware attacks. If not contained, there’s a potential data loss and a considerable risk to the company's reputation.

Fintech News' 2020 Cybersecurity statistics revealed that attacks targeting home workers climbed five-fold in six weeks since the shutdown. As a result, remote workers need to troubleshoot and find the right fixes to protect home offices from potential cyber threats.

How to fix cybersecurity threats at home

The most effective solution for cyber security threats is to avoid using public Wi-Fi when sharing crucial company data. You can also:

Failure to implement these security measures may result in more data breaches, malware infections and ransomware attacks, putting your company's operations in danger.

2. Poor internet connection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voIyc_0hE0BYCu00
Unreliable internet connection(shutterstock / Chaay_Tee)

Out of all the common challenges remote workers face, weak internet connectivity significantly impacts productivity or efficiency.

Remote workers can experience internet connection issues more often, typically caused by many connected devices to one network, bad weather and old router hardware. An outdated computer, lack of fiber or a lackluster ISP (Internet service provider) may also cause slow connections.

A weak internet connection limits how easily you can work with your colleagues. You're likely to miss a crucial Zoom meeting or fail to submit work on time if your network constantly buffers.

How to cope with weak connections

Remote work requires a dependable and fast internet connection. Understanding how to resolve or eliminate all internet connection issues is critical to staying connected to your team and accomplishing projects on time. You can fix your internet connection by doing the following:

  • Upgrade your modem and router.
  • Match the throttle parameters to your employer's internet speed.
  • Consider purchasing a mesh Wi-Fi system to improve your signal.
  • Select the best internet bundle for your work and home needs.
  • Configure router software to prioritize work-from-home tasks.

Although you may not enjoy the fast internet speeds available at the office, these quick-fix solutions will ensure your home internet connection is distributed more evenly throughout your home. It also helps if you have a backup plan, such as a mobile hotspot for emergencies.

3. Slow computer issues

Besides weak internet, your home computer can also be the primary issue limiting your efficiency. If you haven't replaced your home computer or even considered updating the software for a while, that could be an issue. Both outdated computers and software can slow down your productivity.

Before you consider other problems, confirm your device is up to date. RAM and disk space are some specs likely to cause problems if you don’t have enough.

Your windows PC may also slow down over time because of malicious software or too many programs.

How to fix slow computer speeds

Luckily, fixing slow computer speeds may only require updating the software. A system update will provide benefits, such as improved efficiency, speed and accuracy. Other recommendations include:

  • Continuously scanning for viruses and malware.
  • Uninstalling any unnecessary programs.
  • Upgrade RAM or switch a hard drive to a SSD (solid-state drive)

A separate work computer is generally a good idea to avoid conflicts between work and personal files. You can easily keep your work computer organized and free of unnecessary programs that can slow it down.

4. Lack of collaboration and frequent file deletion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrawk_0hE0BYCu00
Assorted apps for project management are seen on an iPhone(shutterstock / Tada Images)

Collaboration is a real issue when working from home. Sometimes your supervisor might fail to attach the correct files for the assigned task or even allocate you tasks already assigned to another colleague.

Working remotely might also mean you end up sharing your computer with other family members. This puts you at risk of losing important information by accident.

How to fix the file sharing problems

Installing a project management software might help fix issues relating to collaboration. Programs such as Asana, Trello and Jira can help streamline duties, make communication between team members more open and provide easy monitoring for managers.

While you can always redo the lost assignments, the ultimate solution to accidentally deleting your work is to work in the cloud and back up all your data.

Final thoughts

Remote work has numerous undeniable advantages, such as flexibility and increased production. However, it also exposes you to technical issues that can stifle your productivity and cause tremendous stress. The best way to deal with the typical work-from-home technological problems is to identify them and prepare ahead of time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# remote work# cyber security# IT

Comments / 0

Published by

Kerry is a digital marketing professional that focuses on data driven stories. She loves sharing tips, tricks and ideas about marketing and saving money.

Austin, TX
216 followers

More from Kerry Sherin

Looking to Get Back into the Dating Market? The Best Dating Apps for Seniors

Screen view happy pretty middle aged woman talking speaking chatting with older father husband(shutterstock/fizkes) Dating for seniors is different from younger singles. Some seniors, for example, may be looking for a future spouse, while others simply want to connect with someone with whom they can eat or spend evenings at the movies.

Read full story

Avoid Scams When Shopping Online

Woman with phone. Online payment. Women hands using smartphone and laptop computer for online shopping.(shutterstock / VAKS-Stock Agency) Online shopping has rapidly changed how we make our daily home purchases. Gone are the days of physically visiting malls and lining up for long hours waiting for service. The internet has made it simple to visit an online retail store, browse, buy, and receive products in no time.

Read full story

Is My Smart Home Secure? Keep You and Your Devices Safe from Hackers

(shutterstock / mangpor2004) Over the years, smart home technology has found its way into our living spaces and completely changed how we operate in our homes. From Google Home to Alexa, home automation is now much more accessible than once imagined. Smart home technology has also brought life-changing positives, providing more convenience and security.

Read full story

Find the right work-from-home job

Female Hands Working On Laptop With Cute Dog(Shutterstock/DiMedia) Prior to the internet, work-from-home jobs were much harder to find. People would often have to stuff envelopes, sell something or have a creative job to even have a chance at working from home. It wasn’t until recently that companies started seeing the cost-saving and productivity benefits associated with allowing employees and contractors to work remotely.

Read full story

Experts Share Advice on Ways to Put Yourself Out There and Find Love

(Shutterstock/Black Salmon) While there's nothing wrong with staying single and reflecting on what you want in an ideal partner, someone who wants a relationship will reach a point where they feel ready for one and begin their transformation. Instead of sitting around waiting for love, you might be tempted to put yourself out there.

Read full story

Ways to stay safe when online dating

(wee dezign/Shutterstock) While it was once considered taboo, dating online has now become a rather common way of dating for singles looking for love. Statista data indicates there are 44.2 million online dating users in the United States as of early 2022. Of those 44.2 million users, 77% of them have been on a date with someone they met online.

Read full story
7 comments

Finding Love in an Ever-Changing Covid World

It’s hard to find things in our lives that Covid hasn’t changed. Whether it’s going to a restaurant, traveling, school or just plain old grocery shopping, it seems like pretty much everything is different than before.

Read full story

Home Maintenance Tips for Spring and Summer

For many, the coming of spring and summer is the best time of year. The blooming flowers, longer days and warmer weather are all welcomed with open arms. However, while this break from the cold might make you want to do nothing but sit outside in your shorts, sipping your favorite libation, if you own a home there are some important things you need to do to keep ite in tip-top shape throughout the summer.

Read full story
3 comments

7.5 Billion reasons why the U.S. EV infrastructure is about to get a serious boost

No matter which side of the political aisle you happen to fall on, there’s little denying the absolute momentum of interest and adoption for electric vehicles in the United States. From record-breaking EV startup IPO’s like Rivian to the ever-dramatic, and ever-innovative trillion-dollar valued Tesla, there seems to be no stopping our collective forward march toward an electric vehicle renaissance.

Read full story
72 comments

Tips for Winter Car Maintenance

A frigid winter can take a toll not only on humans, but our vehicles as well. Although modern vehicles are built to perform in a variety of temperatures and conditions, a frigid winter can wreak havoc on the mechanical and electrical components. If you happen to drive a classic car, those would be even more susceptible to extreme weather conditions.

Read full story
6 comments

Lessons You Can Learn in Long-Distance Relationships

Relationships in general are a difficult thing to manage. While they can be extremely rewarding and add great depth and color to our lives, they can also be stressful and emotionally taxing.

Read full story

Tips for Protecting Your Home in the Winter

While winter can be a great time to regroup, rest, and hibernate a bit, if you live in an area with a real winter, then you know that all this winter coziness comes at a cost. The harsh, bitter temperatures and fierce weather can make life difficult, and it can also do a number on your home.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy