2022 Trends in Remote Team Building

Kerry Sherin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdEJT_0hDzXekl00
Businesswoman working on laptop computer sitting at home(shutterstock/MT-R)

Nearly one in four professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, according to Forbes. Of those employees working remotely, 90% report increased productivity, but thanks to this boost in output, 29% of remote employees share that they struggle with work-life balance. Nearly one in three employees report the need to take time off to manage their mental health. While the benefits to productivity are clear, it’s become increasingly important for managers to understand how they can best support growing teams in this new and ever-changing landscape.

The good news is that working remotely in 2022 doesn’t have to mean working alone. Thanks to the budding trend of remote team-building strategies and activities, it’s easier than ever to pace yourself throughout the day and to get to know your teammates—no matter where you call home base.

Managers should be aware of these growing trends in remote team building:

Encourage individual contributors to create a realistic schedule (and make time for breaks)

Part of building and supporting a remote team is working together to create a realistic schedule for your employees—and encouraging them to make time for breaks. Not only is this great for supporting remote employees’ mental health but, according to Business News Daily, research shows employees who take breaks are actually more productive than their counterparts who would otherwise maintain the grind throughout the day.

So make time for that long walk around the neighborhood, step away and throw in that load of laundry, or toss the ball in a few rounds of fetch with the family dog. At the end of the day, remote employees work just as hard as their office-based counterparts, and those breaks are well earned and well worth the time.

Video conference, when able, but don’t force it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7KUc_0hDzXekl00
Female employee engaged in team Webcam conference on laptop(shutterstock/fizkes)

Many remote teams have access to laptops, smartphones, tablets and other tools with built-in webcams. According to Slack, programs like Skype, Zoom and Microsoft Teams are great for facilitating face-to-face conversations and building bridges between teammates. These can be small, one-on-one conversations. They can also be larger stand-up meetings between teams as they come together for an all-hands meeting. Either way, what’s important is taking advantage of this technology can build relationships and trust between team members.

However, remember everyone’s comfort with technology is different. Great managers encourage facetime, when employees are comfortable doing so, but don’t require it.

Host virtual get-togethers

While there’s no proverbial water cooler around which to gather while working from home, you can still create space for employees to connect and chat. It’s important to make safe spaces where people can blow off steam and talk about things that might be exciting or weighing on their minds. Virtual get-togethers are a great way to facilitate conversations and help people unwind. Hobby nights, games, ice breakers, virtual parties or even just having a DIY mocktail workshop—the options are endless, and they’re great at building trust and camaraderie between teammates.

Still looking for the watercooler experience where folks can shoot the breeze as well as come and go at their own discretion? Having Microsoft Teams or Slack channels can be an important tool in your belt as well. People can post photos of their pets, families celebrating milestone events or adventures from their latest nature hike. It’s a great way to keep team members engaged and help lighten the mood throughout the day, too.

Host in-person meetups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cogxL_0hDzXekl00
Business people eating and talking while having lunch in cafe(shutterstock/George Rudy)

It may seem counterintuitive but not all remote teams are based in far-flung areas. If you’ve got a team, or even a few employees who live near a major metropolitan city, then in-person events aren’t off the table. Consider a socially distanced corporate retreat, or experience-centered programming—a team lunch, breaking out of an escape room, a hike at a nearby national park or the ever-classic karaoke night—as a means of sprucing things up and encouraging team building.

You don’t have to budget a lot to take advantage of these events and make a big impact on your team’s dynamics. Just take care not to leave any remote employees hanging out to dry by ensuring they also have programming to support their interests, too.

Plan lunch & learns

Lunch and learns are an important tool in every manager’s belt. Simply block off a noon hour for a voluntary meeting that your teammates can join where they’ll learn about a new topic. While this tool can certainly be a great way to educate employees about company changes, cross-train team members and educate your team about new products, it is also a great way to showcase hidden talents that team members may take great pride in sharing with their coworkers.

As for topics, the sky's the limit—whether your teammates are excited to demonstrate how to make their grandmother’s famous gyoza from scratch, teach a lesson in frosting decorating, showcase their DIY home repair skills, instruct coworkers in a how-to course on miniature painting or even dig into urban farming—you can make space for just about any kind of personal and professional development over lunch.

Make time for fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33b9PK_0hDzXekl00
Camp Fire in summer(shutterstock/fboudrias)

It’s a classic saying, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Virtual teams work hard, so they need to make time to play hard, too. Whether you’re setting up a universal game such as Two Truths and a Lie, or simply crave a Trivia Night for folks to flex their knowledge, it’s important to make space for fun—lest your employees feel the burn a bit too hard.

How managers should encourage remote team building in 2022

Remote teams may seem like a challenge to manage from a distance, but it’s a challenge that is neither insurmountable nor does it need to be faced alone. Resources and tools exist that can support blended, remote and in-office teams—no matter the location. Great managers make time to learn about their employees, their needs and interests, and consider what team-building trends may work best to support everyone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# remote work# human resources# remote jobs

Comments / 0

Published by

Kerry is a digital marketing professional that focuses on data driven stories. She loves sharing tips, tricks and ideas about marketing and saving money.

Austin, TX
216 followers

More from Kerry Sherin

Looking to Get Back into the Dating Market? The Best Dating Apps for Seniors

Screen view happy pretty middle aged woman talking speaking chatting with older father husband(shutterstock/fizkes) Dating for seniors is different from younger singles. Some seniors, for example, may be looking for a future spouse, while others simply want to connect with someone with whom they can eat or spend evenings at the movies.

Read full story

Avoid Scams When Shopping Online

Woman with phone. Online payment. Women hands using smartphone and laptop computer for online shopping.(shutterstock / VAKS-Stock Agency) Online shopping has rapidly changed how we make our daily home purchases. Gone are the days of physically visiting malls and lining up for long hours waiting for service. The internet has made it simple to visit an online retail store, browse, buy, and receive products in no time.

Read full story

Is My Smart Home Secure? Keep You and Your Devices Safe from Hackers

(shutterstock / mangpor2004) Over the years, smart home technology has found its way into our living spaces and completely changed how we operate in our homes. From Google Home to Alexa, home automation is now much more accessible than once imagined. Smart home technology has also brought life-changing positives, providing more convenience and security.

Read full story

Find the right work-from-home job

Female Hands Working On Laptop With Cute Dog(Shutterstock/DiMedia) Prior to the internet, work-from-home jobs were much harder to find. People would often have to stuff envelopes, sell something or have a creative job to even have a chance at working from home. It wasn’t until recently that companies started seeing the cost-saving and productivity benefits associated with allowing employees and contractors to work remotely.

Read full story

Experts Share Advice on Ways to Put Yourself Out There and Find Love

(Shutterstock/Black Salmon) While there's nothing wrong with staying single and reflecting on what you want in an ideal partner, someone who wants a relationship will reach a point where they feel ready for one and begin their transformation. Instead of sitting around waiting for love, you might be tempted to put yourself out there.

Read full story

Ways to stay safe when online dating

(wee dezign/Shutterstock) While it was once considered taboo, dating online has now become a rather common way of dating for singles looking for love. Statista data indicates there are 44.2 million online dating users in the United States as of early 2022. Of those 44.2 million users, 77% of them have been on a date with someone they met online.

Read full story
7 comments

Finding Love in an Ever-Changing Covid World

It’s hard to find things in our lives that Covid hasn’t changed. Whether it’s going to a restaurant, traveling, school or just plain old grocery shopping, it seems like pretty much everything is different than before.

Read full story

Home Maintenance Tips for Spring and Summer

For many, the coming of spring and summer is the best time of year. The blooming flowers, longer days and warmer weather are all welcomed with open arms. However, while this break from the cold might make you want to do nothing but sit outside in your shorts, sipping your favorite libation, if you own a home there are some important things you need to do to keep ite in tip-top shape throughout the summer.

Read full story
3 comments

7.5 Billion reasons why the U.S. EV infrastructure is about to get a serious boost

No matter which side of the political aisle you happen to fall on, there’s little denying the absolute momentum of interest and adoption for electric vehicles in the United States. From record-breaking EV startup IPO’s like Rivian to the ever-dramatic, and ever-innovative trillion-dollar valued Tesla, there seems to be no stopping our collective forward march toward an electric vehicle renaissance.

Read full story
72 comments

Tips for Winter Car Maintenance

A frigid winter can take a toll not only on humans, but our vehicles as well. Although modern vehicles are built to perform in a variety of temperatures and conditions, a frigid winter can wreak havoc on the mechanical and electrical components. If you happen to drive a classic car, those would be even more susceptible to extreme weather conditions.

Read full story
6 comments

Lessons You Can Learn in Long-Distance Relationships

Relationships in general are a difficult thing to manage. While they can be extremely rewarding and add great depth and color to our lives, they can also be stressful and emotionally taxing.

Read full story

Tips for Protecting Your Home in the Winter

While winter can be a great time to regroup, rest, and hibernate a bit, if you live in an area with a real winter, then you know that all this winter coziness comes at a cost. The harsh, bitter temperatures and fierce weather can make life difficult, and it can also do a number on your home.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy