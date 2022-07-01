Is My Smart Home Secure? Keep You and Your Devices Safe from Hackers

Kerry Sherin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bOCa_0gSCihB400
(shutterstock / mangpor2004)

Over the years, smart home technology has found its way into our living spaces and completely changed how we operate in our homes. From Google Home to Alexa, home automation is now much more accessible than once imagined. Smart home technology has also brought life-changing positives, providing more convenience and security.

But even as you plan on investing in this technology, smart home devices are not without risks. Smart home technology can sometimes make your home insecure, especially if security is treated as an afterthought. Multiple access points with shaky security systems make it easier for hackers to infiltrate your home network and potentially gain access to all the connected devices.

How do I secure my smart home devices from hackers?

With the increased risk of cyber attacks from hackers, having reservations about welcoming a smart home ecosystem into your living space is understandable. However, you can still make your smart home secure if you follow these simple tips to keep your devices safe from hackers.

Secure your Wi-Fi network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3Uas_0gSCihB400
(shutterstock / Andrey Suslov)

A weak and unprotected Wi-Fi network is the easiest entry point utilized by hackers to compromise your smart home devices. When your Wi-Fi router is not secured or uses a default password, it makes it easier for hackers to poke around and get into any devices connected to the network.

The good thing is that you can easily tell if someone is using your Wi-Fi network. But this is not enough until you deploy enough security measures to keep them off. The first and easiest way to prevent hackers from snooping around your Wi-Fi network is to secure it with a strong password.

Try not to stick to the default password given to you by your service provider. These passwords are often vulnerable and can easily be hacked. Create a strong and unique password not used on your other devices or accounts. It would help if you also used this password only for your home network.

Use super-strong passwords on all your smart devices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpmYM_0gSCihB400
(shutterstock / WIN12_ET)

A strong password for your Wi-Fi network may not be the only solution you need to keep hackers off your smart home devices. There are other areas where you still need to deploy super strong passwords for maximum security. For instance, most of your Wi-Fi-connected devices that require login credentials should be protected by strong passwords.

Hackers know you won't pay attention to your devices after securing the home Wi-Fi network. Similarly, they understand most smart-home owners tend to stick to the default passwords for their smart devices. That’s why hackers try to compromise these passwords and find their way into your smart devices.

Essentially, default passwords don’t cut it—you must create unique credentials for every smart device’s app or account. If you can’t set strong passwords for your devices, you should try using a trusted password manager. A good password management tool will help you store unlimited unique passwords, create new ones and even sync them through various devices.

Have a separate Wi-Fi network for local use and devices

Shared Wi-Fi networks are a huge security risk to your home. One main Wi-Fi network where friends, neighbors and guests can log in opens an easy access point to your home, especially if the same network is connected to your smart devices. A bad neighbor can easily hack into your smart devices and compromise your home security system elements such as alarms, doorbells, etc.

The good news is that modern Wi-Fi routers allow you to set up a secondary network on top of what you already have. By dedicating a separate network to your smart devices, you can easily protect the main network against any threats. It's also a good way to deal with bad neighbors who may want to sell your crucial network information to hackers.

If hackers manage to get through the local network at any point, you'll be able to contain the threat effectively. This helps ensure sensitive personal data kept on your main devices such as your computer or phone is safe. Remember that you'll still need strong passwords for your secondary and smart device networks.

Update your smart devices regularly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7Kwd_0gSCihB400
(shutterstock / Andrey_Popov)

Like any other Wi-Fi-connected device, smart home devices require regular updating. Available updates are not always advertised and may not happen automatically. So, it helps if you stay on top by regularly checking with the manufacturer to find any pending firmware updates. Where possible, adjust your device settings to turn on automatic software updates.

Regular device updates are essential because they often include the latest security patches to enhance your network's security. Besides, the way hackers try to gain access to your home networks and attack smart devices is constantly changing. So, your smart home devices need constant software updates to address weak codes and strengthen their overall security.

Always stay in the loop and embrace any new form of protection that can secure your home from the evolving threats to smart home security. Verifying new firmware updates and inviting security audits is also key to protecting your smart home devices.

Understand each of your smart home devices and their vulnerabilities

Modern smart home devices come with varying vulnerabilities that may compromise their intended purpose of providing convenience and security. Some products may promise to make your home an automated safe place but exhibit serious flaws.

You may want to examine your smart home devices and identify their built-in security features before installing them. The idea is to learn of any security challenges, threats, and vulnerabilities that can be passed over to another device.

This is essential, considering most smart home devices are interconnected. If one of these devices is flawed, the vulnerability will likely be passed on to another, leaving your smart ecosystem compromised and susceptible to attacks.

Final Thoughts

A smart home ecosystem is the way to go in today's fast-paced world. However, it's not an all-in-one solution to your home security needs. While this ecosystem allows you to tackle security risks easily, it may also expose you to serious threats from hackers. Follow the above-shared tips and learn how to stay safe and protect your smart home devices from hackers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home security# smart devices# real estate

Comments / 0

Published by

Kerry is a digital marketing professional that focuses on data driven stories. She loves sharing tips, tricks and ideas about marketing and saving money.

Austin, TX
207 followers

More from Kerry Sherin

Find the right work-from-home job

Female Hands Working On Laptop With Cute Dog(Shutterstock/DiMedia) Prior to the internet, work-from-home jobs were much harder to find. People would often have to stuff envelopes, sell something or have a creative job to even have a chance at working from home. It wasn’t until recently that companies started seeing the cost-saving and productivity benefits associated with allowing employees and contractors to work remotely.

Read full story

Experts Share Advice on Ways to Put Yourself Out There and Find Love

(Shutterstock/Black Salmon) While there's nothing wrong with staying single and reflecting on what you want in an ideal partner, someone who wants a relationship will reach a point where they feel ready for one and begin their transformation. Instead of sitting around waiting for love, you might be tempted to put yourself out there.

Read full story

Ways to stay safe when online dating

(wee dezign/Shutterstock) While it was once considered taboo, dating online has now become a rather common way of dating for singles looking for love. Statista data indicates there are 44.2 million online dating users in the United States as of early 2022. Of those 44.2 million users, 77% of them have been on a date with someone they met online.

Read full story
6 comments

Finding Love in an Ever-Changing Covid World

It’s hard to find things in our lives that Covid hasn’t changed. Whether it’s going to a restaurant, traveling, school or just plain old grocery shopping, it seems like pretty much everything is different than before.

Read full story

Home Maintenance Tips for Spring and Summer

For many, the coming of spring and summer is the best time of year. The blooming flowers, longer days and warmer weather are all welcomed with open arms. However, while this break from the cold might make you want to do nothing but sit outside in your shorts, sipping your favorite libation, if you own a home there are some important things you need to do to keep ite in tip-top shape throughout the summer.

Read full story
3 comments

7.5 Billion reasons why the U.S. EV infrastructure is about to get a serious boost

No matter which side of the political aisle you happen to fall on, there’s little denying the absolute momentum of interest and adoption for electric vehicles in the United States. From record-breaking EV startup IPO’s like Rivian to the ever-dramatic, and ever-innovative trillion-dollar valued Tesla, there seems to be no stopping our collective forward march toward an electric vehicle renaissance.

Read full story
72 comments

Tips for Winter Car Maintenance

A frigid winter can take a toll not only on humans, but our vehicles as well. Although modern vehicles are built to perform in a variety of temperatures and conditions, a frigid winter can wreak havoc on the mechanical and electrical components. If you happen to drive a classic car, those would be even more susceptible to extreme weather conditions.

Read full story
6 comments

Lessons You Can Learn in Long-Distance Relationships

Relationships in general are a difficult thing to manage. While they can be extremely rewarding and add great depth and color to our lives, they can also be stressful and emotionally taxing.

Read full story

Tips for Protecting Your Home in the Winter

While winter can be a great time to regroup, rest, and hibernate a bit, if you live in an area with a real winter, then you know that all this winter coziness comes at a cost. The harsh, bitter temperatures and fierce weather can make life difficult, and it can also do a number on your home.

Read full story
9 comments

Tips for National Fall Car Care Month

October is Fall Car Care month according to the National Car Care Council. Crisp, clean air. A pile of freshly raked leaves on the lawn. The impending joy of the holiday season. Yes, there’s nothing quite like the changing of the seasons and no season offers quite as much physical change and renewed life as fall.

Read full story

EV takeover: top states to own an electric vehicle

Electric vehicles (EVs) have seen a meteoric rise in popularity. Beyond consumer-driven demand, the Biden administration has set an aggressive target for EV sales: by 2030, half of all new cars sold in the United States must be EVs. The automotive industry has responded to this burgeoning market by developing vehicles that fit the unique needs of American drivers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy