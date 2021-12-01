Your Brain Ages Faster Due To High Blood Pressure

Kerry Ann Jensen

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

According to researchers, after 40, your brain starts to shrink in size by at least 5% every ten years. Your brain can age faster than your body, and it experiences a quicker decline in people over 70. "We found a significant age-associated decrease in global and regional brain volumes."


Your lifestyle choices also have a tremendous impact on your brain. How? Food, stress, and inactivity can increase your blood pressure. Studies show that high blood pressure increases your risk of premature brain aging.


The Impact of High Blood Pressure on Your Brain.

In a 12-year study, researchers looked at brain scans and blood pressure measurements. The study participants were between the ages of 44 to 76 from different backgrounds. The evidence collected proved high blood pressure worsens your brain health.


The study also estimates for every 10 mmHg rise above a normal blood pressure, your brain ages by 51 days.


In another study, results showed a range in cognitive decline in older people. This disparity was because each person had different blood pressure levels.


Thus, if you often experience hypertension, you could have impaired cognitive function later. And be at higher risk for schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

Photo by Alexandru Acea on Unsplash


What is an Optimal Blood Pressure?

Most health professionals use the 2017 guidelines of The American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) to define optimal blood pressure. Optimal blood pressure is between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. But high blood pressure is between 130/80mmHg and 139/89 mmHg.


Sadly, high blood pressure and hypertension are on the rise. According to the CDC, almost half of the American population has hypertension. According to the WHO, over 700 million people worldwide have untreated hypertension.


The WHO reports that high blood pressure accounts for one new case of dementia every 4 seconds.


How to Maintain an Optimal Blood Pressure?

