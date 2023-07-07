Louisville, KY

Louisville Parks and Recreation Presents Fourth Annual Art in the Park: A Midsummer Night's Dream Performance by Kentucky Shakespeare

Louisville Parks and Recreation's Art in the Park is back for its fourth year, coinciding with Park and Recreation Month. The event will be held at Central Park on July 18, 2023, from 6-10 p.m.

This year, Louisville Parks and Recreation is partnering with Kentucky Shakespeare to highlight theater as an art form. Before the show, there will be free arts and crafts booths, food trucks, face painting, and entertainment from a balloon animal and caricature artist.

The main event will be a performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream by Kentucky Shakespeare at 8 p.m. Other activities include Kids' Globe, Will's Gift Shop, and Will's Tavern.

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

