Delays in Storm Debris Pick-up by Owensboro Sanitation Department

The Owensboro Sanitation Department has announced a delay in storm debris pick-up due to the increased volume of tree limbs and debris caused by recent storms.

Residents are advised to place fallen limbs on the curb for pick-up.

Alternatively, customers can take tree limbs (up to 16 inches in diameter) to the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station for free, with proper identification and a current sanitation bill.

It is important not to place tree limbs in the street to avoid blocking stormwater drains.