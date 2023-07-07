Delays in Storm Debris Pick-up by Owensboro Sanitation Department

The Owensboro Sanitation Department has announced a delay in storm debris pick-up due to the increased volume of tree limbs and debris caused by recent storms.
Residents are advised to place fallen limbs on the curb for pick-up.
Alternatively, customers can take tree limbs (up to 16 inches in diameter) to the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station for free, with proper identification and a current sanitation bill.
It is important not to place tree limbs in the street to avoid blocking stormwater drains.Visit here for more details
