Neighborhood Alliance Meeting in Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Offers Free Pizza and Community Discussion

The Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance will hold a meeting on July 10, 2023, at Thompson-Berry Park in Owensboro, KY. Attendees will receive free pizza and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
The Alliance encompasses several neighborhoods, including Audubon Acres, Bon Harbor Hills, Turtle Creek, Harbor Trace, Doe Ridge, and the Benttree Drive area.Visit here for more details
