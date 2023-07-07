Louisville Water Ensures High-Quality and Safe Drinking Water Amidst PFAS Concerns

A recent study by the US Geological Survey (USGS) has raised concerns about PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water.

Louisville Water, however, assures that their top priority is public health and they take all necessary steps to ensure high-quality and safe drinking water.

They state that their monitoring shows PFAS levels in the Ohio River and finished drinking water are below proposed EPA regulations.

PFAS are long-lasting chemicals found in various products such as food packaging, Teflon pans, firefighting foam, water repellent clothing, as well as in the air, lakes, and rivers.

While the EPA claims that only a small percentage of PFAS exposure comes from drinking water, the focus on water is significant due to its consumption.

Louisville Water has been conducting research and monitoring for years and continues to explore treatment strategies.

Although it is uncertain if the USGS study included Louisville data, the results of their research can be seen on LouisvilleWater.com.