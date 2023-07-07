Summer Quest Kickoff Festival: A Fun and Educational Event at Bullitt County Library

Around 400 people attended the Summer Quest Kickoff Festival at Bullitt County Central Library Branch in Shepherdsville. The event offered various activities including science experiments, face painting, and watching StageOne performances.

Louisville Water provided Pure Tap® and distributed bottles and Tapper tattoos. They also set up a display on riverbank filtration and allowed attendees to decorate river rocks. Kids decorated rocks to understand how rocks and sand in the aquifer help clean drinking water, while adults received water shutoff valve tags and information on detecting leaks.