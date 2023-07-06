Get Involved in Shaping a Resilient Community: Provide Input on Empower Lexington Plan

The City of Lexington is seeking public input for Empower Lexington, a plan for a resilient community. Input can be provided through in-person meetings, virtual meetings, and an online survey.

The plan focuses on six topic areas: natural systems and ecology, transportation and land use, water efficiency, energy and greenhouse gas emissions, materials and resources, and quality of life. Working groups have reviewed and updated recommendations from a 2012 plan.

Participants are invited to rank the three most important recommendations for each area and suggest additional recommendations. A final plan will be proposed by a contractor in late 2023, taking into account public input, implementation costs, and other factors.

All Fayette County residents are encouraged to provide input, with a Spanish version of the survey and input kit in progress. The online survey, meeting registration information, and more can be found at lexingtonky.gov/Empower.