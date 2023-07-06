Lexington, KY

Get Involved in Shaping a Resilient Community: Provide Input on Empower Lexington Plan

The City of Lexington is seeking public input for Empower Lexington, a plan for a resilient community. Input can be provided through in-person meetings, virtual meetings, and an online survey.

The plan focuses on six topic areas: natural systems and ecology, transportation and land use, water efficiency, energy and greenhouse gas emissions, materials and resources, and quality of life. Working groups have reviewed and updated recommendations from a 2012 plan.

Participants are invited to rank the three most important recommendations for each area and suggest additional recommendations. A final plan will be proposed by a contractor in late 2023, taking into account public input, implementation costs, and other factors.

All Fayette County residents are encouraged to provide input, with a Spanish version of the survey and input kit in progress. The online survey, meeting registration information, and more can be found at lexingtonky.gov/Empower.

Lexington, KY

Charles Young Park in Lexington Unveils ‘Splash!’ Interactive Water Feature Celebrating Local History

Charles Young Park in Lexington, Kentucky has officially opened a new interactive water feature named "Splash!" The inauguration was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Linda Gorton, councilmembers, sponsors, and local residents. The water feature, inspired by the natural terrain of the Bluegrass landscape, is a significant addition to the park, connecting it to the new playground, basketball court, and Community Center, as well as to the Town Branch Commons Trail. The trail, in turn, connects to several downtown parks and other trails leading into the Bluegrass countryside.

Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky Alumna, Nicole Barber-Culp, Appointed to Enhance Workforce Development and Diversity in Public Health

Nicole Barber-Culp, an alumnus of the University of Kentucky, has recently been appointed as the Workforce Development and Public Health Practice Program Manager at the university's College of Public Health (CPH). Originally from Frankfort, KY, Barber-Culp is set to use her role to enhance and diversify the public health workforce. Her strategy includes training, experiential learning, professional development, and collaboration. Her local background gives her a unique perspective on the needs of the region, which will be beneficial to her role.

Kenton County, KY

Kenton County Offers Affordable Fall Harvest Event for Senior Residents

The Kenton County Senior Fall Harvest event offers admission at $9 per person for residents aged 55 and above, inclusive of refreshments, lunch, entertainment, and a chance to win door prizes. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Kenton County Public Works Office.

Louisville, KY

Louisville Issues Air Quality Alert for July 27-28 Due to High Ozone Pollution Levels

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Louisville, Kentucky for Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 due to forecasted high levels of ozone pollution. This pollution is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, older adults, and those suffering from asthma, COPD, and other breathing ailments. The pollution is a result of elevated temperatures and residual smoke from wildfires.

Kentucky State

Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance Develops Toolkit to Support Small Businesses in Hiring and Retaining Employees in Recovery

Data from the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance (KOSHS) program indicates that 70% of adults in the US with substance use disorders (SUDs) are employed, affecting small businesses especially in Kentucky. SUDs can lead to increased absences, injuries and costs for businesses, posing a significant workplace safety issue. However, employees in recovery from SUDs have been found to take fewer unplanned days off and have a lower turnover rate. In response to this, KOSHS has developed a toolkit to assist small businesses in hiring and retaining employees in recovery from SUDs.

Louisville, KY

Join the 53rd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest and Festival, Councilwoman Chappell Invites Community

Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell (D-15) invites the community to join in the 53rd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest and Festival taking place in Louisville from July 29 to July 31, 2023. Celebrating a cherished community tradition that is deeply rooted in the area's history, the Dainty Contest brings together participants in a competition that requires dexterity, precision, and fellowship. The game, which requires players to hit a small stick called "the dainty" with a larger one, demands a combination of hand-eye coordination, strategy, and luck. Rules specify that participants must be 45 years or older, use only one arm, and the player who hits the dainty the furthest is declared the winner.

Louisville, KY

Louisville Air Pollution Control District Proposes Construction Permit for Eckart America to Reduce Emissions

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has proposed a construction permit for Eckart America Corporation, an aluminum powder and paste production plant, located at 4101 Camp Ground Road, Louisville, 40211. The permitting action aims to modify the existing Rail Car Loading process (E9) of emission unit U3 by increasing the aluminum throughput rate. The cyclone and metal mesh filter will be replaced with more efficient control devices, and the permit also includes the installation of insignificant activities in emission units U14 and U24.

Louisville, KY

Mayor Greenberg Commends Public Works Crews for Infrastructure Progress, Unveils $37.7M FY24 Budget for Further Enhancements

Mayor Craig Greenberg, alongside Jennifer Caummisar-Kern, director of Louisville Metro Public Works and Assets, and District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur, expressed his gratitude to Public Works crews for their infrastructural accomplishments. They also revealed the proposed $37.7 million FY24 budget allocation for paving, sidewalk repair, bridge and structure repair, streetlight improvement, and the advancement of Vision Zero objectives. Greenberg emphasized the importance of the infrastructure in ensuring residents' safe daily commute to work, schools, hospitals, and other essential places.

Meade County, KY

Previewing the Excitement of the Meade County Fair's Demolition Derby with the Kelly Family

Renetta Johnston interviewed Rodney Kelly and his sons about the upcoming Meade County Fair's Demolition Derby. It's scheduled for Monday night, July 24th at the Fairgrounds main arena.

Louisville, KY

Upcoming Events and Programs in Louisville, Kentucky: Disaster Preparedness Workshops, Neighborhood Leadership Program, Foster Care Town Hall, and More

The text provides information on various events, programs, and initiatives taking place in Louisville, Kentucky. It encourages individuals to visit a link to view past Commission Meetings, review presentations, and submit written comments. It also invites people to join online workshops focused on disaster preparedness and recovery for cultural institutions. The workshops cover topics such as emergency preparedness, disaster response, recovery, and resilience. Attendance is free, and registration can be done on the kyhumanities.org website.

Kenton County, KY

Bruno Giacomuzzi: Honored as Kenton County's 2023 Pioneer Award Recipient for Contributions in Healthcare and Community Development

Bruno Giacomuzzi holds a fellowship position in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) with over four decades of experience in Health Care Leadership. His academic background includes a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from DePaul University and a Master's degree in Public Health from St. Xavier University. Currently, he serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for St. Elizabeth Healthcare, managing the overall operations of two hospitals.

San Diego, CA

LouCity Acquires Defender Kyle Adams from San Diego Loyal SC, Loans Out Enoch Mushagalusa

Louisville City FC (LouCity) has announced the acquisition of New Zealand international defender Kyle Adams from San Diego Loyal SC. In a corresponding move, forward Enoch Mushagalusa has been loaned to San Diego for the rest of the 2023 season. The terms of the transactions, which are still awaiting league and federation approval, have not been disclosed.

Lexington, KY

Lexington Adjusts Waste Collection Schedule Amid Heat Advisory to Protect Employees

Due to a heat advisory in Lexington, the city's Division of Waste Management is altering its regular collection times. Commercial pickups will take place at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, while residential pickups will commence at 4:30 a.m. on those days. This change aims to mitigate the risk of heat-related problems among employees by completing routes before temperatures rise.

Louisville, KY

Ozone Pollution Prompts Air Quality Alert in Louisville, Vulnerable Groups Advised to Limit Outdoor Activity

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Louisville due to elevated levels of ozone pollution. This is expected to be harmful for certain vulnerable groups, particularly due to high temperatures and lingering smoke from wildfires.

Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Council Majority Caucus to Tour Affordable Housing Sites for Enhanced Understanding and Insight

The Louisville Metro Council Majority Caucus members are set to participate in a bus tour on a forthcoming Saturday. The initiative was put in place by Majority Caucus Chair, Councilwoman Paula McCraney, after her election as Chair earlier in the year. These tours are designed to give members enhanced understanding of individual districts and provide valuable insights into projects, programs, and issues.

Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Council's Minority Caucus to Discuss Upcoming Agenda on July 27, 2023

The Minority Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council is set to hold its regular meeting in the Caucus Room within City Hall. The meeting, which will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, will see members reviewing upcoming items on the Metro Council agenda and discussing items for committee consideration the following week.

Paducah, KY

Paducah City Commission Meeting: Awards Presented, Appointments Made, and Project Updates Given

At a recent meeting led by Mayor George Bray, several awards were presented, new appointments were made to the Paducah Human Rights Commission, and updates were given on ongoing projects and municipal orders. Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson was absent.

Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Council's Democratic Caucus to Convene with Public Invitation and Technological Inclusivity

The Democratic Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council is set to convene on a Thursday. The gathering will take place in the Third Floor Conference Room at the Historic City Hall. The council has extended an invitation to the public, who can access City Hall via the Sixth Street entrance.

Louisville, KY

Stay Hydrated in the Summer Heat: Tips and Tricks from Louisville Water

As the local temperature climbs into the 90s, local authorities are encouraging residents to stay hydrated. Louisville Water, a local water company, is promoting its product, Louisville Pure Tap®, as an affordable and effective means of staying hydrated. The company suggests that people drink before feeling thirsty, as by the time thirst is felt, the body has already lost a significant amount of water.

Lexington, KY

Supporting Global Endeavors: The University of Kentucky International Center's Role in Assisting Faculty and Staff

The University of Kentucky International Center (UKIC) plays a pivotal role in supporting staff and faculty members in their international endeavors by providing a plethora of services. This was illustrated by Jennifer Grisham, a professor in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education program, who found herself in a difficult situation while on a research trip in Spain. Grisham fell seriously ill and was hospitalized. During this trying time, she received consistent support from the UKIC’s office of International Health, Safety & Security. The office coordinated with her colleagues in Spain and ensured her medical bills were paid, flights were rebooked, and she was receiving optimal care. Grisham commends the support provided by UKIC and hopes her experience will raise awareness among other faculty about the assistance available when conducting research overseas.

