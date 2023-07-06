Upcoming Neighborhood Sewer Improvement Projects and Road Closures

The Kees Rd. sanitary sewer rehab project will take place from July 5 to 7, 2023. The location affected is Kees Road, specifically from the Twelfth St. intersection to the Faith St. intersection. During this time, the road will be closed to local traffic only, with a detour available onto Twelfth St. to Broadway or Kees Road to Russell Cave. Temporary paving/road plates will be used during the project. Additionally, there will be a sidewalk closure and heavy equipment noise.

In addition, the Woodland Ave. and E. High St. sanitary sewer rehab project will take place from July 5 to 7, 2023 for E. High St. and from July 7 to September 30, 2023 for Woodland Ave. The affected locations are E. High St. between Woodland Ave. and Kentucky Ave., as well as Woodland Ave. between the intersection of E. High and Main St. (Richmond Rd.). Both streets will have alternating lane closures, with only one lane closed at a time. Temporary paving/road plates will be used during the project. There will also be a sidewalk closure on parts of Woodland and heavy equipment noise on both projects.

There are also other ongoing projects, including one in the Gainesway area, which will last for 1 day and involve clean-up work. The Wickland project in the 6th Council District will take 2 weeks and involve point repairs, but not in the street. The Cricklewood project in the 6th Council District will last for 1 day and involve Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) work. The Raleigh project in the 6th Council District will also last for 1 day and involve CIPP work. Lastly, the Mt. Rainer project in the 8th Council District will last for 1 day and involve CIPP work. Long-term public works construction projects can be found on the project information page.