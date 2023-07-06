Lexington, KY

Investigation Underway for Tazewell Drive Shooting and Homicide

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting and homicide that took place on July 5, 2023, at around 2:08 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Tazewell Drive outside of Pine Meadows Park, where they found a male juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Another male juvenile victim arrived at a different hospital shortly after with a gunshot wound as well.

During the search, officers discovered an individual who was later pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office. The name of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office.

