This city in GA was named the best place to live in America for 2023. Photo by Tyler Palmer/Unsplash

America is by far one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The best thing is - there is a city or town for everyone. Rather you love the thrill of being in a big city, living in a small quaint town, living in a beach town, living near the mountains, somewhere that has a warm climate, or even somewhere that is cold almost year round - there is somewhere for you. One of the biggest debates every year is - which city is the best place to live in America?

Obviously, this is a loaded question and is not something that everyone is going to agree with. However, there are some places all across the country that stand out and many can agree that those places are among the best in the nation. A major national publication just recently published an article naming the best places to live in America, and a city in GA made the list! In this article, we will see which publication made the list as well as which city in GA was crowned the best place to live in America!

In June 2023, livability.com published an article named, "Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.". You can read the article in its entirety right here. According to the article, in order to determine which cities are the best places to live in America, the publication only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 (sorry NYC and LA). The best place to live in America according to the publication is - Jones Creek!

According to the article, Jones Creek, which has a population of 82,493, earned the top spot based on the fact that it has "modern amenities, community spirit, and natural beauty". Jones Creek ranked high in several things including the local economy (96 out of 100), health (91 out of 100), and safety (91 out of 100). Another big plus for Jones Creek is - it is animal friendly! Jones Creek's median home value is $453,747.