This city in NC was ranked the second cleanest city in America. Read more to find out why! Photo by Camden and Hailey George/Unsplash

Cleanliness is such a beautiful thing. There is nothing like walking around a city breathing clean air and not being surrounded by trash everywhere. Sadly, not every city is clean. There are a plethora of cities in America that have bad air pollution and trash in the streets. According to some studies, people that live in places with high levels of air pollution are more likely to experience depression and other mental health problems, more than people that live in clean cities. A major national publication just recently published an article naming the cleanest cities in America, and a city in NC not only made the list - it came in at #2! In this article, we will see which publication conducted the study as well as see which city in NC was named one of the cleanest cities in America!

In June 2023, studyfinds.org published an article named, "Cleanest Cities in The US: Top 5 Pristine Communities, According To Experts". You can read the article in its entirety right here. The article starts off by saying that climate change is important to a lot of people across America, and many communities across the country are coming together to make sure that their communities are clean. The city in NC that was named the second cleanest city in America is - Charlotte!

According to the article, a few cities in NC were noted by several sources, however, Charlotte ranked higher than all of them! "The Queen City" made the list based on the fact that it is in the top 10 for low pollution levels and clean conditions. Charlotte also was ranked among the 10 best cities in America by Lawn Starter for pollution, living conditions, and infrastructure.