This SC City Has the Third Highest STD Rate in America - Here's Why

A city in SC has the third-highest STD rating in the country - let's find out which one! Photo by Unsplash

South Carolina as a state certainly has a lot to be proud of. "The Palmetto State" has some of the most beautiful beaches in the nation, some of the best cuisine around, and some of the best southern hospitality you can find. However, according to one study by an organization, there are a few cities in SC that are known for something that they should not be proud of - they have some of the highest STD rates in the nation. One SC city, in particular, has the third-highest STD rate in America! In this article, we will see which organization published the study, which cities in SC made the list, and see which SC city was ranked as high as third on the STD rates list!

In March 2023, innerbody.com published an article titled, "These U.S. Cities Have the Highest STD Rates". According to the article, this was the organization's sixth annual study of STD rates. The organization looked at 100 cities in America with the highest STD rates and some of the cities on the list may shock some people! The cities in SC that made the list included Greenville at #25, Charleston at #14, and coming in at #3 none other than - Columbia!

According to the article, Columbia had a total of 48 HIV cases, 8,068 Chlamydia cases, 3,700 gonorrhea cases, and 275 syphilis cases! Other notable cities that made the list include Charlotte, North Carolina at #13, Greensboro, North Carolina at #12, Jackson, Mississippi at #2, and coming in at #1 - Memphis, Tennessee!