Charleston, SC

This SC BBQ Joint Was Named the Best in the State for 2023

Kennardo G. James

This SC BBQ joint was named the best in the state for 2023 - here's why!Photo bySebastian Coman Photography/Unsplash

South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. It is an extremely popular vacation destination and has a plethora of beautiful beaches, golf courses, and a host of other things. However, one of the most popular things in SC is - BBQ. Although there is a huge debate about which eatery in the state has the best BBQ and it is something that not everyone will ever agree on, one major national publication thinks they know which BBQ joint in the state has the best BBQ! In this article, we will see which publication it is, which BBQ joint was named the best in the state for 2023, and take a look at a few other BBQ joints that were named the best in their respective state!

In March 2023, southernliving.com published, "The South's Best Barbecue Joint In Every State for 2023". According to the publication, they decided which eateries were the best in their respective state based on "reader's picks". The eatery that was named the best BBQ joint for the state of SC for 2023 is none other than - Rodney Scott's BBQ located in Charleston! Scott is no stranger to the BBQ world and over the last several years has built an empire, with eateries in Alabama, Atlanta, and one on the way in Nashville!

For those that want to give Scott's BBQ a try, just know that there are a plethora of choices on the menu. You can try their ribs, chicken, or even beef brisket. However, the original pit-cooked whole hog with vinegar and red pepper sauce is the star of the show! Rodney Scott's BBQ is located in Charleston on 1011 King St. Other notable BBQ joints that made the list are Lexington Barbecue in Lexington, North Carolina, The Joint in New Orleans, Louisiana, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia, and SAW's BBQ in Birmingham, Alabama!

