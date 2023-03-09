This SC Restaurant Was Named the Best “Locally Owned” Restaurant in the State - Here's Why

This popular SC eatery was named the best locally-owned restaurant in the state - here's why! Photo by Alexandria Tran/Unsplash

Anyone that has ever visited South Carolina knows that there are several things that "The Palmetto State" does not have a shortage of. There is no shortage of beautiful beaches, picturesque small towns, historical landmarks, and last but not least - locally-owned restaurants! One major national publication recently published an article naming the best locally-owned restaurants for each southern state, and they believe they have discovered the best locally-owned restaurant in SC! In this article, we will see which publication published the article, which restaurant in SC was named the best locally-owned restaurant in the state, and which other locally-owned restaurants made the list as well!

In March 2023, southernliving.com published "The Best Locally-Owned Restaurants In Every Southern State 2023". Of course, this was not an easy task! There are thousands of great locally-owned restaurants scattered across the South that have amazing owners, food, and most importantly - great hospitality. According to the publication, they came up with a list of restaurants by asking their audience to share their favorite locally-owned restaurants in the South. The locally-owned restaurant in SC that got the most votes is none other than - Page's Okra Grill!

Page's Okra Grill is located in Mount Pleasant, and according to the article a massive number of locals raved about the place, hence they were named the best in the state! The co-owner and chef, Ashleigh Sbrochi, opened the popular eatery in 2006 and has been serving up some of the best southern food in the country ever since! A few other notable locally-owned restaurants that made the list are Angus Barn in North Carolina, Mary Mac's Tea Room in Georgia, The Bright Star in Alabama, and Tropical Smokehouse in Florida.