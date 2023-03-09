This NC Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in America…Again! Here’s Why

A pizzeria in NC was named one of the best in America - again. Here's why! Photo by Ivan Torres/Unsplash

Pizza or pie (what some people call it) is without a doubt one of the most popular dishes not just in America - but the entire world! According to Wikipedia, in 2017 the world pizza market was $128 billion, and in the U.S. it was $44 billion. With over 76,000 pizzerias in America and counting, it is safe to say that the pizza industry is not slowing down anytime soon! Out of those 76,000+ pizzerias in America, one pizzeria in NC was named one of the best in America - again! In this article, we will reveal which publication named the NC pizzeria one of the best in the nation, which NC pizzeria made the list, as well as a few other pizzerias that made the list!

In 2022, 50toppizza.it published an article titled, "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the U.S.", ranking the best 50 pizzerias in the nation. It should come as no surprise that New York absolutely dominated with a total of nine pizzerias making the list, four of them in the top 10! However, there were a few pizzerias that made the list that may have caught some people off guard. One of those pizzerias is most likely Mission Pizza Napoletana, located in Winston-Salem, which came in at #24 on this list, which is a very respectable ranking!

Mission Pizza Napoletana is no stranger to making "Best Pizzerias" lists. In 2021, the pizzeria was named one of the top 50 pizzerias in the U.S. by findingfoodlovers.com, coming in at #29! The extremely popular eatery first opened its doors in January 2014 and has been selling hot and fresh pizzas ever since! A few other notables that made the list are Una Pizza Napoletana in New York coming in at #1, 'O Munaciello in Miami, Florida coming in at #5, and Craft 64 in Scottsdale, Arizona coming in at #50. No other pizzerias in the Carolinas made the list.