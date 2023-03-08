This SC Town Was Named the Eighth “Cheapest Place To Live in the U.S.” – Here’s Why

One SC town was named one of the cheapest places to live in America - let's find out why! Photo by Theo Bickel/Unsplash

When someone considers moving to a new state or area, there are many things that they take into consideration. Some of those things may include the job market, crime, taxes, and a plethora of other things. However, believe it or not - some people want to move to the cheapest place they can find! If that is you, consider reading the rest of this article. A national publication recently wrote an article naming the cheapest places to live in the U.S., and a town in SC made the list! In this article, we will reveal which publication made the list, which SC town made the list, as well as the other towns that made the list!

In February 2023, nomadlawyer.org published an article titled, "The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In The United States". The article strongly urges those who are hunting for the cheapest places to live to weigh the pros and cons of relocating to a place with low costs of living. According to the article, a few of those things are job scarcity, small wages, and last but not least - not many activities. The SC town that made the list is none other than - Aiken! According to the article, "housing costs in Aiken are 22% lower than the national average, and utility costs are 16% lower than the national average"!

However, just because Aiken is one of the cheapest places to live in America - that does not mean there is not a lot of opportunity there. As a matter of fact, there is no shortage of well-paid jobs in the beautiful SC town! Aiken is just 30 minutes away from Augusta, Georgia, and is a hub for cybersecurity companies thanks to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon. The other towns that made the list include Conway, Arkansas at #10, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at #9, Joplin, Missouri at #7, Mobile, Alabama at #6, Topeka, Kansas at #5, Kalamazoo, Michigan at #4, Decatur, Illinois at #3, Jackson, Mississippi at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Harlingen, Texas!