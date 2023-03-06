Three SC towns were named among the best small towns in America - here's why! Photo by Dustin Belt/Unsplash

Although living in a small town is not for everyone, there are a plethora of people in America who prefer to live in one. A small town can be the perfect place to settle down after retirement, raise a family, and is perfect for those that love a slower pace. A major national publication just released an article naming the best 150 best small towns in America, and it should not come as a surprise that a few SC towns made the cut - three to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at which publication came up with the list, which towns in SC made the list, as well as a few other notable small towns that made the list as well!

In February 2023, familydestinationsguide.com released an article titled, "150 Best Small Towns in America". With so many beautiful, picturesque small towns in America, this was definitely not an easy list to come up with. However, the publication took on the task and did an amazing job! According to the article, in order to come up with the list they "polled 3,000 families across the U.S. to identify the best small towns to visit". The SC towns that made the list are Georgetown at #53, Aiken at #59, and last but not least - Beaufort, at #67!

According to the article, Downtown Historic Georgetown is the third oldest city in SC and is described as a "must visit" for those that enjoy "shopping, dining, fishing, historic tours, and ghost tours". Aiken was described as a great destination for those that love a "variety of dining and shopping options", and is the perfect family vacation. If you are a fan of history, beautiful beaches, and outdoor activities, Beaufort is the perfect vacation destination, the article said. For those that are curious, Hawaii had two towns that made the top five - Holualoa, Hawaii came in at #1, and Old Koloa Town, Hawaii came in at #4. West Yellowstone, Montana came in at #5, and Gatlinburg, Tennesse came in at #6.