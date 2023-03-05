This NC BBQ Joint Was Named the Best in the State – Here’s Why

This BBQ eatery in NC was named the best in the state. Let's find out why! Photo by Peter Pham/Unsplash

North Carolina is known for a lot of great things. It is nationally known as one of the most beautiful states in the nation, it has a plethora of beautiful beaches, and last but not least - it is home to some of the best barbecue in America! There has been a big debate over the years about which barbecue eateries in NC have the best barbecue. Well, one major national publication thinks they have the answer to that question! The publication highlighted 10 eateries in NC that serve the best barbecue and only one eatery came out on top! In this article, we will take a look at which publication published the article, which barbecue eateries made the list, and most importantly - which NC barbecue eatery came out on top!

Onlyinyourstate.com published an article titled, "These 10 Restaurants Serve The Best Barbecue In North Carolina". Lists like these always stir up heated debates and there is never a unanimous "#1". However, the publication was bold enough to take a stab at it! According to the publication, they came up with the list by looking at "reviews, scores, and deliciousness". The top 10 included 12 Bones Smokehouse in Asheville at #10, Little Richard's in Winston-Salem at #9, The Skylight Inn in Ayden, at #8, Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge in Shelby at #7, Stamey's in Greensboro at #6, Wilber's in Goldsboro at #5, Parkers BBQ in Wilson at #4, Short Sugar's in Reidsville at #3, The 'Honeymonk' in Lexington at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - B's BBQ in Greenville!

According to the article, B's "is by far the best eastern style BBQ you'll find in North Carolina"! The article also noted that reviews on Trip Advisor rave about the world-class and fast service at the eatery as well as the delicious food! It may be worth it to take a trip to B's if you ever find yourself near the Greenville area in NC!