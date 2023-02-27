Four SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live” in the United States - Here's Why

A major publication named four SC cities as the best places to live in the U.S. - here's why! Photo by Karolina Bobek/Unsplash

South Carolina aka "The Palmetto State" is known for a lot of things. Some of those things include its beautiful beaches, southern charm, slow-paced lifestyle, and great cuisine. As a result of that, it should not come as a surprise that SC has become a very popular place for people to move to. One major national publication recently made a guide of the "best U.S. cities to live" and four SC cities made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list, which SC cities made the list, as well as other cities that made the list!

On February 14, 2023, scholaroo.com published an article titled, "Best Cities to Live in" for 2023. Although lists like these are highly criticized and are never easy to come up with, the publication made it happen! According to the publication, they used nine factors to choose the best cities to live in including crime and safety, affordability, economy, quality of life, leisure and entertainment, healthcare, education, employment, and infrastructure. The four SC cities that made the list were Charleston at #11, Greenville at #17, Columbia at #56, and Myrtle Beach coming in at #74!

The top 10 best U.S. cities to live in was Cambridge, Massachusetts at #10, Leawood, Kansas at #9, Papillion, Nebraska at #8, Madison, Mississippi at #7, Alpharetta, Georgia at #6, Portland, Maine at #5, Amherst, New Hampshire at #4, Naperville, Illinois at #3, Carmel, Indiana at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Naples, Florida! For those that are curious, according to the publication, the worst place to live in the U.S. is San Francisco, California coming in at #151!