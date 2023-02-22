This SC Town Was Named the “Cheapest Place To Live” in South Carolina - Here's Why

This SC town was named the "cheapest place to live" in South Carolina this year. Let's take a look! Photo by Samantha Watkins/Unsplash

South Carolina is nationally known for its beauty, southern charm, and great cuisine. As a result of that, "The Palmetto State" is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, bringing in new residents from all across the country and the world! One thing that makes SC attractive to those looking to move to another state is the fact that the state is a relatively affordable place to stay. A national publication released an article naming the "cheapest" places to live in and some people may be surprised at which town came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which town came in at #1 as well as the other towns that made the list!

In January 2023, propertyclub.nyc released an article titled, "Cheapest Places to Live in South Carolina". The article goes on to name all of the things that attract people to the state such as its "natural beaches, rich history, and sweet southern charm". Although some of the towns listed are obvious, some towns listed may come as a surprise to some people. The top eight cheapest places to live in South Carolina include Spartanburg at #8, Sumter at #7, Greenwood at #6, Laurens at #5, Newberry at #4, Orangeburg at #3, Gaffney at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Union!

Union is a small town and according to the 2020 Census, the population was 27,244, making it a perfect town for those who prefer a slow-paced atmosphere. The town is known for its manufacturing industry and the average price for a home in the area is $91k! Those that don't mind a smaller town should definitely do more research on Union!