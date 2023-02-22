This SC Town Was Named the “Cheapest Place To Live” in South Carolina - Here's Why

Kennardo G. James

This SC town was named the "cheapest place to live" in South Carolina this year. Let's take a look!Photo bySamantha Watkins/Unsplash

South Carolina is nationally known for its beauty, southern charm, and great cuisine. As a result of that, "The Palmetto State" is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, bringing in new residents from all across the country and the world! One thing that makes SC attractive to those looking to move to another state is the fact that the state is a relatively affordable place to stay. A national publication released an article naming the "cheapest" places to live in and some people may be surprised at which town came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which town came in at #1 as well as the other towns that made the list!

In January 2023, propertyclub.nyc released an article titled, "Cheapest Places to Live in South Carolina". The article goes on to name all of the things that attract people to the state such as its "natural beaches, rich history, and sweet southern charm". Although some of the towns listed are obvious, some towns listed may come as a surprise to some people. The top eight cheapest places to live in South Carolina include Spartanburg at #8, Sumter at #7, Greenwood at #6, Laurens at #5, Newberry at #4, Orangeburg at #3, Gaffney at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Union!

Union is a small town and according to the 2020 Census, the population was 27,244, making it a perfect town for those who prefer a slow-paced atmosphere. The town is known for its manufacturing industry and the average price for a home in the area is $91k! Those that don't mind a smaller town should definitely do more research on Union!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# other

Comments / 18

Published by

My name is Kennardo "Greg" James and I started writing news based stories in January 2022. I will deliver news that you need to be aware of with an unbiased lens and bring attention to things that need awareness.

Myrtle Beach, SC
9K followers

More from Kennardo G. James

Myrtle Beach, SC

Four SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live” in the United States - Here's Why

South Carolina aka "The Palmetto State" is known for a lot of things. Some of those things include its beautiful beaches, southern charm, slow-paced lifestyle, and great cuisine. As a result of that, it should not come as a surprise that SC has become a very popular place for people to move to. One major national publication recently made a guide of the "best U.S. cities to live" and four SC cities made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list, which SC cities made the list, as well as other cities that made the list!

Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, SC

This SC Park Was Named the Second “Best City Park” in America - Here's Why

South Carolina is widely known as one of the most naturally beautiful states in America. The "Palmetto State" has a plethora of beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and lakes. Another thing SC does not have any shortage of are parks. As a result of that, it should not come as a surprise that one park in the state was not only named one of the best city parks in the nation - it was ranked the second best park in the nation by a major national publication! In this article, we will talk about which major national publication ranked the SC park so high, which SC park made the list, as well as the other parks that made the list!

Read full story
Surfside Beach, SC

This SC Beach Town Was Named One of the “Best Cheap Vacation Destinations” in the Nation

Although it's February, it's the perfect time to start making plans for a summer vacation. While some families don't mind spending the big bucks for a memorable vacation, it is safe to say that the majority of people want the cheapest deals they can find! One major national publication just recently published an article naming the "best cheap summer vacation destinations in the country", and a town in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at the publication that published the article, which town in SC made the list, as well as other beach towns across the nation that made the list!

Read full story
1 comments

This SC Town Was Named the “Best Beach Town for Food Lovers” in America

Each year, millions of vacationers travel to beach towns across the country for some much-needed relaxation with their family and friends, to have some fun, and to enjoy some time in the sun. However, one thing that people love to do while on a vacation in a beach town is - to enjoy some world-class cuisine! Some of the best restaurants in the nation are in beach towns and serve up the best seafood, steaks, and everything else you can think of. One major publication just released an article naming the best beach towns for food lovers in America, and not only did a town in SC make the list - they were #1! In this article, we will take a look at the publication that published the list, check out which town in SC made the list, as well as take a look at the other towns that made the list as well!

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

This NC City Was Named the Second Best Place To Live in America in 2023 - Here's Why

The state of North Carolina has a plethora of small towns and cities that are considered great places to call home. Rather you are looking for a slow-paced town or city where there is plenty to do, chances are you will find somewhere in NC that is a perfect fit for you and your family! A national publication just recently published an article naming the best places to live in 2023, and a city in NC not only made the list - but they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list, which city in NC made the list, as well as the other cities that made the list!

Read full story
10 comments
Apex, NC

This NC Town Was Named the Safest Town in the State - Here's Why

One of the biggest debates for just about any state in America is - "which towns are the safest?" Rather you are raising a family, trying to find somewhere to settle down for retirement, or just wanting to move to another area, safety is without a doubt a high priority for just about everyone. A major national publication just published an article naming the safest towns for each state and in this article, we will take a look at which town in NC was named the safest.

Read full story
2 comments

This NC Town Was Named One of the “Most Beautiful Towns in America”

One thing is for certain, there is no shortage of beautiful towns in America. Rather you go out west to California and Washington State, up north to Vermont and New York State, or down south to Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida, you will definitely come across some of the most beautiful towns in the world! One major national publication just recently published an article naming the most beautiful towns in America, and a town in NC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, why they made it, and take a look at the other towns that made the list as well!

Read full story
6 comments

One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why

Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!

Read full story
2 comments

This NC Beach Ranked High in a Very Interesting List - Here's Why

The state of North Carolina is nationally known for having a plethora of beautiful beaches - some of the most beautiful beaches in America. However, according to one national publication, NC is also home to one of the "deadliest" beaches in the nation! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication made the claim, which beach made the list, as well as a few other beaches that made the list as well!

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!

Read full story
29 comments
Asheville, NC

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!

Read full story
11 comments

Two Places in SC Were Named Among the “Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023” – Here’s Why

Homeownership costs have discouraged a lot of people from buying a home over the last few years. However, things are starting to heat up once again in a few areas across the country - and the main reason for that is affordability! A major news media outlet just recently published an article naming the "Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023", and every city on the list is located in the south! Not only that, two places in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in SC made the cut as well as who else made the list!

Read full story
3 comments

Two NC Eateries Were Named Among the Best in the Nation – Here’s Why

North Carolina is nationally known as a "foodie destination" and has a plethora of great eateries. Rather you are looking for fresh seafood, great barbecue, or even something more upscale - the state definitely has something for your taste buds! As a result of that, it should not come as a surprise that North Carolina is home to two eateries that were named among the top-ranking eateries in the nation. Not only were the eateries ranked - they both made the top 10! In this article, we will see which two eateries made the list, and where they are located in NC, and check out a few other eateries that made the list!

Read full story

Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List

The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!

Read full story
3 comments

SC Was Named One of the “Worst States To Raise a Family” in 2023 – Here’s Why

South Carolina has been nationally recognized over the years as a beautiful, slow-paced state that is an ideal place to raise a family. Many people come flocking from coast to coast to settle down in "The Palmetto State", and many of them have said that they have no regrets. However, according to one new report by a major national publication, SC is one of the worst states to raise a family! Not only were they named one of the worst states to raise a family - they were in the top five! In this article, we will see which publication named SC as one of the worst places to raise a family, why SC made the list, as well as take a look at other states that made the cut!

Read full story
23 comments
Columbia, SC

This SC Eatery Holds the Record for the "Most Expensive Crab Cake" in the World

If you are a seafood lover, there is a great chance that you have eaten a crab cake at some point in your life. However, there are not many individuals in this world that can claim that they have eaten the most expensive crab cake in the world! Many may not be aware that a former chef and restaurant owner from SC still holds the Guinness World Record for the "Most Expensive Crab Cake", despite his being out of the restaurant business for a few years now! In this article, we will reveal who the chef is, how he achieved the record, and what he is up to nowadays!

Read full story
6 comments
Beaufort, SC

This Small Coastal SC Town Was Named the “Friendliest Town in the United States”

South Carolina has been recognized for many things over the years. "The Palmetto State" has some of the best BBQ in the nation, some of the most picturesque towns you will ever see, and is one of the most sought-after retirement destinations in the country. You can add one more thing to the list as well because one major national publication thinks that one small coastal town is the "friendliest town in the United States"! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication named the SC town the friendliest in the United States, and which SC town it is, as well as take a look at a few other towns that made the list as well. Just a heads up - they were not the only SC town to make the list!

Read full story
11 comments

SC Has One of the Worst School Systems in America, According to a New Study – Here’s Why

South Carolina ranks high for a lot of things. It has been named one of the fastest-growing states in the country, it is constantly named as one of the best places to go for retirement, and is one of the best vacation destinations in the country. However, according to one new study - SC has one of the worst school systems in the nation. Not only did SC rank low for its school system - it was ranked in the top 10! In this article, we will take a look at which publication ranked SC as one of the worst school systems in the nation as well as why SC was ranked so low.

Read full story
120 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy