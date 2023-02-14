This SC Beach Town Was Named One of the “Best Cheap Vacation Destinations” in the Nation

This SC town was named one of the "best cheap summer vacations" in the nation - here's why! Photo by Peng Chen/Unsplash

Although it's February, it's the perfect time to start making plans for a summer vacation. While some families don't mind spending the big bucks for a memorable vacation, it is safe to say that the majority of people want the cheapest deals they can find! One major national publication just recently published an article naming the "best cheap summer vacation destinations in the country", and a town in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at the publication that published the article, which town in SC made the list, as well as other beach towns across the nation that made the list!

Travel U.S. News released an article titled, "Best Cheap Summer Vacations". Although the list was not an easy one to come up with, the publication said that they considered "affordability and traveler appeal, among other factors" in order to come up with the list. The town in SC that made the list is - Surfside Beach! The top 10 included The Finger Lakes in New York at #10, Hot Springs, Arkansas at #9, Williamsburg, Virginia at #8, Surfside Beach at #7, Colorado Springs, Colorado at #6, Yellowstone at #5, the Grand Canyon at #4, Moab, Utah at #3, Niagara Falls, New York at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Bar Harbor, Maine!

The article notes that Surfside Beach is nicknamed "The Family Beach" and that a big plus is the city's free beaches and pier are "exceptionally maintained". Although it is a small town, there are a plethora of things to do in the warmer months!